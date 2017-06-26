Elite athletes compete at 2017 BAAA National Championships

The Bahamas’ premier track and field athletes competed on Grand Bahama over the weekend at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) Senior National Track and Field Championships, validating earlier performances for the right to represent the country this summer at the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) World Championships. The 2017 IAAF World Championships is set for August 5–13, in London, United Kingdom.

On Saturday, national record holder in the men’s 400 meters (m) Steven Gardiner successfully defended his national title, winning in 44.66 seconds. Gardiner, who is one of the top sprinters in the world in the event, controlled the action from the jump. Saturday’s 400m also marked the fourth time that Gardiner has run sub-45 seconds for the season.

Olympic relay gold medalist Michael Mathieu crossed the line second in 45.93 seconds, while his 2012 Olympic relay teammate Ramon Miller was third in 46.13 seconds.

Shaniqua Dorsette took the women’s 400m in 52.57 seconds. Lanece Clarke was second in 53.04 seconds and veteran sprinter Christine Amertil finished third in 54.26 seconds.

Olympic 400m gold medalist Shaunae

Miller-Uibo competed solely in the women’s 200 at nationals and turned in a strong performance, winning easily in 22.21 seconds. First year pro Tynia Gaither was second in 23.02 seconds, and Anthonique Strachan, who is in the midst of her best season as a pro, was third in 23.23 seconds.

Warren Fraser won the men’s 100m title for the first time on Saturday in 10.31 seconds. Teray Smith finished second in 10.35 seconds, and Shavez Hart was third in 10.36 seconds.

Both Fraser and Hart were a part of the men’s 4x100 team that qualified to compete at the world championships at home in April at the IAAF World Relays.

Hart went on to win the men’s 200m dash in 20.58 seconds. Mathieu finished second in 20.67 seconds and Smith was third in 21.02 seconds.

National Association of Athletic Associations (NCAA) finalist in the women’s 100m hurdles Devynne Charlton won the event at nationals in 12.87 seconds. Adanaca Brown was second in 13.10 seconds, and Ivanique Kemp finished third in the 13.24 seconds.

Rocky Jean-Louis won the men’s 800m dash in 1:56.55; Myriam Byfield took the women’s 800 in 2:35.68, and Ken Mullings won the men’s decathlon with a total of 6500 points.

Over on the field, Jamaal Wilson dethroned Donald Thomas for the national high jump title. Wilson and Thomas both cleared 2.25m (7’ 4 ½”), however Wilson cleared it in fewer attempts, making him the winner.

Kyle Alcine finished third in 2.15m (7’ 5/8”).

Bianca “BB” Stuart reclaimed the women’s long jump title in 6.12m (20’ ¾”), Laquell Harris took the women’s shot put with a toss of 11.88m (33’ 11 ¾”), and Leevan “Superman” Sands won the men’s triple jump with a leap of 16.14m (52’ 9”).