The Bahamas’ water polo dominates at CCCAN

One of The Bahamas’ national water polo teams is in Trinidad & Tobago at the moment, playing in the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) tournament. The under-15 boys team made a huge statement in its first two games of the tournament.

Last Thursday, The Bahamas got past the host nation in a close game, 12-11.

The game started out slowly for The Bahamas as Trinidad & Tobago quickly went ahead, 2-0. They wouldn’t keep that lead for long, as The Bahamas pulled even by the end of the first quarter, 3-3. The Bahamas fought hard in the second quarter, taking a 5-4 lead over the host nation to go into the half up by one goal.

The third quarter was well played by both teams, with lots of goals scored. Some of the fans back home in New Providence were being kept abreast of the team’s performance via WhatsApp. The goals kept coming, and at the end of the third quarter, The Bahamas trailed, 10-8. However, the boys from The Bahamas would not let this Trinidadian team, that they just beat at CARIFTA, take the game away from them. The Bahamas fought back to tie the game at 10 with 4:05 to play. Goals continued to be scored and, in the end, The Bahamas’ boys pulled out a 12-11 win over the host country.

The game on Friday, again against Trinidad & Tobago, saw an even better performance for The Bahamas. The game was played in heavy rain, and the Bahamian boys were up to the challenge, winning easily, 12-7. The Bahamas went ahead in that game, 6-0, before Trinidad & Tobago finally showed some signs of life in the second half. Confident from their win the day before, The Bahamas showed strong defensive skills, with goalie Aiden Johnson blocking shot after shot. The Bahamas kept up a high level of play in the second half, despite the rainfall coming down harder. The entire bench of Team Bahamas was able to take to the pool to play and the team finished the game 12-7 over Trinidad & Tobago.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Laszlo “Lotty” Borbely, The Bahamas’ national water polo team wants to show the entire Caribbean and Central American region that they are a team to be reckoned with.



