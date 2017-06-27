The Bahamas half marathon road race comes Aliv

Aliv, continuing in its sponsorship for fitness and athletics in the country, has signed on as a platinum sponsor for the Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club’s (BRRC) fifth staging of ‘The Bahamas Half Marathon series’. The event includes the half marathon (13.1 miles), the three-person half marathon relay, a 10 kilometer (K) race (6.2 miles), and the 5K (3.1 miles) race.

The annual series of events, which welcomes hundreds of local and international runners, is scheduled for Sunday, November 19, at 6 a.m., beginning from Arawak Cay. The walker-friendly 5K race, added last year, will be one of the featured events. The intent is to include those who may not be up to the challenge of the longer distances, but would still like to participate in the popular charity event.

“Bahamians are increasingly taking their health more seriously and, as a result, events such as these have increased. Almost every Saturday, someone or some organization is putting on a fun run/walk. Our donation is intended to support the BRRC in preparation for this event. Supporting the BRRC upholds Aliv’s promise to promote good health among Bahamians and continue to encourage athletic focused initiatives like the Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club. We believe strongly in working with the community through sports,” Damian Blackburn, chief Aliv officer, said.

BRRC President Charles Johnson said: "The Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club is eagerly looking forward to the 2017 event. We anticipate that with the financial support being given by Aliv, participants can expect a first-class racing experience with all the amenities of the big international events. I wish to thank the leadership team of Aliv for joining hands with us in this fantastic initiative.”

The Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club is a non-profit group established in 1990 with an aim to promote the sport of distance running by preparing running enthusiasts to participate in half and full marathons. Members travel annually to compete in international marathon events in places like Florida, New York, Boston, Chicago, London, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Berlin, and even Tokyo, Japan.

Through its fundraising efforts over the years, the Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club has made meaningful contributions to the community by its charitable donations to causes such as the All Saints Camp, the AIDS Foundation, the Ranfurly Homes for Children, the Pilot Club of Nassau pool project for the disabled, the Cat Island Children’s Home, the Seahorse Institute, Special Olympics Bahamas, the Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled, The Bahamas Red Cross, Lupus 242, and the Persis Rodgers Home for the Aged.

The club still needs additional sponsors and invites companies seeking meaningful ways to gain exposure while helping a worthy cause to consider getting on board. Interested persons can send an e-mail to bahamasroadmasters@gmail.com, register at the website www.bahamashalf.com or contact the club on Facebook.