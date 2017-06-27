Issues raised over staging of nationals

Forget the fact that there were no additional qualifiers for the world championships coming out of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Senior National Championships over the weekend, one of the major concerns was the organization of the meet itself as it relates to timing and scheduling of events.

The BAAA Senior National Track and Field Championships were held June 23-24 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama. The junior nationals was one week earlier, June 16-17, at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium in New Providence. Telecommunications company Aliv and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) were the primary financial backers for the senior nationals, and Aliv was the chief sponsor of the junior nationals.

A former executive member of the BAAA, who wishes to remain anonymous, is calling out the current administration on the running of both meets.

“With the senior nationals, one of the major issues is that Freeport’s stadium doesn’t have the proper lights for a night nationals,” said the former exec. “The lighting is just that poor, so it’s hard to provide proper coverage for a meet that goes late into the night there. I told them this, but there was no regard for that. Really and truly, this administration is struggling badly across the board, and because Mrs. Carey is the president, she has to take the responsibility, but it’s really the people who are around her who are falling down on their responsibilities. The marketing of the nationals was poor. When you look at the attendance of the junior nationals, there was hardly anyone in the stadium — just a few parents and supporters. The senior

nationals had some people come out, but it’s still not what we’re used to seeing from Grand Bahama. Both events could have drew larger crowds with better marketing.”

The former exec said that a lengthy opening ceremony on Friday night, in which speakers graced the podium, caused a number of the track and field events to be pushed well into the evening, thereby creating poor visibility for spectators and even officials.

BAAA President Rosamunde Carey was unavailable for comment regarding the organization of the junior and senior nationals, but Public Relations Officer Philip Grey said that while there were some minor issues, they’re pretty much pleased with the overall running of both meets, particularly the senior nationals in Grand Bahama this past weekend.

“Aliv, the port authority and the BAAA are very pleased with the outcome of the meet (senior nationals),” said Grey. “It was well executed but with minor hiccups. The return to Grand Bahama was well-received by athletes and the fan base. The government's partnership to get the stadium ready after damage to the facility since the hurricane was a major accomplishment for Grand Bahama.”

As far as the athletes themselves are concerned, there appeared to be no major qualms regarding accommodations, transportation and other logistical concerns, but the former exec said that the “poor scheduling” of events this past weekend might have led to some of the subpar performances that were turned in. Also, a number of events had just a handful of athletes and, in some cases, just one athlete competing. For example, Grand Bahamian Miriam Byfield was the only athlete entered in the women’s 800 meters (m) and turned in a below average time of 2:35.68.

Also, according to the source, the end-of-year awards ceremony is once again slated for the end of the year. The BAAA experimented with it being in June of last year, but has reverted to the original schedule. Prior to last year, the BAAA End-of-Year Awards Show was held each Christmas.

“My thing is that they are not planning far enough in advance to stay on top of things,” said the former executive. “The end-of-year awards was held in June of last year, which means they would have selected athletes of the year prior to the Olympics. How do you do that? I don’t think they are really thinking things through.”

Be that as it may, the former exec said that he is looking forward to the remainder of the season and the staging of the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, which is set for August 4-13, in London, England.

As mentioned, there were no additional qualifiers for the worlds over the weekend. The Bahamas has just eight athletes qualified so far in individual events for London, and two relay teams — the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay events. The eight qualified athletes are: Steven Gardiner (men’s 400m), Shaunae Miller-Uibo (women’s 200m/400m), Devynne Charlton (women’s 100m hurdles), Donald Thomas (men’s high jump), Tynia Gaither (women’s 200m), Anthonique Strachan (women’s 200m), Teray Smith (men’s 200m) and Jenae Ambrose (women’s 200m).

Miller-Uibo has already stated her intention of going after the double (200m and 400m double victory) in London, and will most likely be given that opportunity even though she ran just the 200m at the nationals this past weekend. She is the only Bahamian qualifier in the women’s 400m for London, and the schedule of the world championships has been set up for her to give it a realistic shot.