BNSS, BOC come together for the Bahamas Youth Olympic Regatta

Each year, the Bahamas National Sailing School (BNSS), with the support of the Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC), hosts the Bahamas Youth Olympic Regatta.

This event took place over the weekend of June 10 and 11 at the Nassau Yacht Club in fairly light and shifty wind conditions that Saturday, and steady, near perfect conditions that Sunday.

The regatta is one of the four major junior international class events, the others being optimist dinghies, sunfish and lasers, held each year in The Bahamas. The youth regatta usually attracts about 40 to 50 sailors from New Providence, Grand Bahama, a number of Family Islands around the country, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Unfortunately, this year, due to school exams, many couldn’t make it to the youth regatta. Therefore, the participation number was down to 29.

The Sunfish fleet was dominated by Gregory Lindsey, who won six out of seven races in the series. Gabriel Newbold was second, and Vano Rahming finished third. All were from the T.A. Thompson/H.O. Nash Junior High sailing program. Lindsey has been a top sailor and lead person in this program for over three years and now assists the Bahamas National Sailing School as an instructor with its year-round program.

In the Optimist Green Fleet (the most junior sailors), Richardo Frode took top honors, with Henri Mott and David Zlicha placing second and third, respectively. These kids, who are just eight to 10-years-old are sailing well for having just started the program less than a year ago.

The Advanced Optimist fleet saw close racing between the top five sailors, all of whom are on the Bahamas National Sailing School’s International Race Team. Joshua Weech (New Providence) won overall, beating out the defending champion Isaac Fox (Long Island). Fox was second and Morgan Grammatico (top female) finished third.

In the Laser Radial Class, three of New Providence’s top junior sailors, Paul de Souza, Cochise Burrows and Spencer Cartwright, battled it out as they have done for over five years. De Souza dominated the first day. Cartwright found his groove and started to take control, but a bit too late. In the end, de Souza defeated Cartwright by one point to take the fleet top honors. Cartwright was second and Burrows finished third.

“I am so pleased to see how well our government school sailors are performing these days in the Sunfish. Through Coach Johnson’s efforts over the last two and a half years in bringing these students to sailing, we are now seeing impressive results,” said Robert Dunkley. “The students from T.A. Thompson and H.O. Nash, as well as Centreville Primary (thanks to Ms. Moss), attend sailing classes during school hours once per week. In addition, C.V. Bethel attended classes after school (thanks to Ms. Carey and Mr. Rolle). This is what our program is all about – getting our youth in the greater community into sailing. With that said, our summer sailing camp starts July 11. Now is the time to sign up; beginners and experienced sailors – just call 357-3959.”

Congratulations is extended to all the sailors and a special thanks is sent to the Bahamas Olympic Committee for sponsoring the event, to the Nassau Yacht Club for allowing the Bahamas National Sailing School to use its facility and to all the parents who volunteered their time to make the event a successful one.