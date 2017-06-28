Women’s national team prepares for Centrobasket

It’s off to Centrobasket for the senior women’s national basketball team this year, and going into the event as the reigning Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Champions, their confidence is sky-high, as they continue their bid for the 2018 FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Women's Basketball World Cup and the 2020 Olympics.

The 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is set for Spain, and the 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo, Japan, but first, the team must take care of business in the region. The 2017 Centrobasket Tournament for Women will be held July 12–16, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI). The top three teams from that event will head to the FIBA Women's AmeriCup, set to be held August 6–12, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The team will hold a workout session first thing morning at the D.W. Davis Gymnasium, training with Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin before she heads back to Jacksonville, Florida, USA, where she currently resides.

McPhee-McCuin said that they are preparing to make the final cuts for this year’s team, as they go into the final week of practice and prepare for travel the following week. Just like two years ago, The Bahamas will go into battle without its best player. Jonquel Jones is currently in season with the Connecticut Sun of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and will be unavailable for travel with the national team. She played with the national team at the 2014 CBC Championships, and helped them to a fourth place finish. A year later, The Bahamas won the CBC title without her.

“We won without her, but it will be tough,” said Jurelle Nairn, director of basketball operations for the senior women’s national basketball team. “Four of the teams from CBC are in this Centrobasket Tournament, so there is some familiarity there, but it will definitely be tough.”

The Bahamas will play its first game of the Centrobasket Championships against Mexico on Wednesday, July 12 at 3 p.m. The following day, the team will play Jamaica, also at 3 p.m. On Friday, July 14, The Bahamas will play the host nation USVI at 7:30 p.m., they will tangle with Puerto Rico on Saturday July 15 at 5:15 p.m., and the team will play Guatemala on Sunday July 16 at 3 p.m.

Also, being the current CBC Champions, The Bahamas automatically qualifies for the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games to be held in Barranquilla, Colombia, thereby creating another avenue to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

The team will practice twice more next week and once the following week before preparing for travel to the USVI for the Centrobasket Championships.