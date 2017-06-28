Armbrister, Mackey win on second day of junior nationals

Two of the country’s finest junior players are rolling right along in the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s (BLTA) Junior National Championships, which is currently ongoing over at the BLTA’s National Tennis Center inside the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre.

Both Donte Armbrister and Elana Mackey easily won their matches yesterday. Armbrister moved into the semi-finals of the Boys 16s, turning back Saket Pendharkar in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-0. He is also into the final in Boys 18s.

Mackey is also playing double duty, and is into the semi-finals in Girls 16s and Girls 18s. In her match yesterday, she defeated Gabrielle Simms in the quarter-finals in Girls 16s, 6-2 and 6-3.

The semi-finals in most divisions are set for today, and the finals will be contested on Thursday. Tournament Director Wesley Rolle said that it is imperative that they be completed on time, as registration for the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Junkanoo Bowl will get underway on Friday.

“There was a little bit of rain, and that kind of pushed the schedule back a bit, but we will go into the evening to complete all of the matches and get out of here by Thursday,” said Rolle. “So far, we haven’t had any hiccups other than the weather. It’s a nice turnout this year, and for the most part, the matches have been competitive. We are seeing a number of new players this year, and that is very encouraging. Certainly the sport is growing, and that is a good thing. The goal is to continue to grow the program, start the kids out at a young age and move them up through the ranks.”

A number of divisions are being contested at the junior nationals this year – eight-and-under boys and girls, Boys and Girls 10s, Boys and Girls 12s, Boys and Girls 14s, Boys and Girls 16s and Boys and Girls 18s. There will be no doubles competitions this year, so as to be completed on time.

Armbrister said that he felt very comfortable out there yesterday. He’s tuning up for the ITF Junkanoo Bowl, and for the tennis segment of the Commonwealth Youth Games. Both events will be held at the BLTA’s National Tennis Center – the Junkanoo Bowl will run next week, and the sixth Commonwealth Youth Games is set for July 19–23.

“I felt that I played very well. Even though that guy was consistent in his returns I felt like I was in control the whole time,” said Armbrister. “On serve, I didn’t have any double faults and it was a clean match for me. I felt once I played my game, I would come out on top, and that is what I did. The Commonwealth Youth Games is just about three weeks away, so I’m trying to get as much matches under my belt as possible. My goal is still to get stronger on my serve, and be consistent in my mental toughness.”

Armbrister, 15, will represent The Bahamas at both the ITF Junkanoo Bowl and the Commonwealth Youth Games, but 14-year-old Mackey will compete in just the ITF Junkanoo Bowl.

On Monday, she defeated Sydni Kerr in the quarter-finals in Girls 18s, 6-0 and 6-0, and then got past Simms in Girls 16s yesterday. Mackey will play number one seeded Gabriella Donaldson in her semi-final match in Girls 18s. Sierra Donaldson and Afrika Smith will play in the other semi-final match.

She said that she was pleased with her 6-2 and 6-3 win over Simms in Girls 16s yesterday.

“She was a tough opponent. She forced me to play a lot of balls off her return shots,” said Mackey. “It was a good match. I’m just glad that I came out on top. She had some good shots. I had her at match point at 5-2, but she came back and won that game so I was forced to serve it out. I’m comfortable playing in both divisions. I feel like I will be albe to win if I play like how I’m capable of playing. I just have to be patient with my net game and on second serves. I tend to get a bit nervous at times, especially on the crucial points.”

Armbrister and Mackey will be both back in action today as the tennis junior nationals continue.







