Mr. Bahamas to compete in Southern States Championships

One of the fastest rising bodybuilders in the country is preparing to compete for the first time in the United States, going up against some of the toughest competitors in the region.

Jameil Hamilton, 28, will represent The Bahamas at the 2017 NPC (National Physique Committee) Southern States Championships, which will be held July 7 and 8 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The reigning Mr. Bahamas feels this is his time to shine. Hamilton carted off his first overall national title last year, finally dethroning three-time national champion Jimmy Norius.

This year, he’s taking his show on the road — about a month ahead of the Bahamas Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation’s (BBFF) National Championships. The nationals is set for August 12 at the Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road.

“My preparation for this competition has been pretty much according to plan,” said Hamilton. “I know that a lot of tough competitors will be there, but I like a challenge and I’m ready for it. I’m leaving no stones unturned in terms of getting myself prepared for this show. I have about three or four more days to really get my body into the condition that I need it to be in, and I’m right on schedule.”

As a light heavyweight, Hamilton won his division in his first three years in the sport at the nationals, from 2012 to 2014. The past two years, he competed as a heavyweight and came out on top each time. Hamilton, still relatively young in the sport, is trained by BBFF President “Big” Joel Stubbs. He’s looking to have a huge year this year, culminating with a strong performance at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in September.

He’s using the Southern States Championships as a tune-up for the nationals and the CACs. The BBFF usually names the team for the CACs following the nationals.

“The competition at the Southern States will definitely be much tougher than it would be for our nationals, but I’m looking forward to it,” said Hamilton. “The field is much broader over there. It’s going to be a great experience for me. I don’t ever count anyone out. I just have to go out there and bring my best package — be in good condition and bring great symmetry. My goal is to attain my pro card in the sport, and I’ll have a chance to do that at the CAC Championships. I’m confident that I will make the team (for CACs); it’s just up to me to go out there and perform.”

Hamilton’s coach and trainer, Stubbs, is a former multi-time Mr. Bahamas winner, and went as far as the Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend internationally. He was once featured as the athlete with the best back by Flex Magazine.

“Coach Stubbs took me on these past two years. He is the one who told me that I have the potential to go as far as he did or even further,” said Hamilton. “My whole thing right now is to get bigger. For my size, I’ve been told that I could hold a lot more mass. This year alone I was able to put on 20 pounds in lean mass, so I’m getting bigger. The top prize in male bodybuilding is the Mr. Olympia title. That’s a long way away for me, but that is the ultimate prize. I would love to get the opportunity to qualify for the Mr. Olympia show and compete in that show.”

Hamilton won a bronze medal in his division at the CACs last year. He said he knows that the competition in the U.S. will be tougher than that of the CACs, but he’s ready for the challenge.

“I know that there will be more competition in the U.S., but it will be good to see where I’m at and how I match up against those guys. Athletes will be coming from all over the world, so performing well there will be a lot of motivation for me for the rest of the year,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton said that he wants to thank all of his sponsors and supporters for backing him and he hopes to make them proud with his performances this year. He leaves for the Southern States Championships in Ft. Lauderdale early next week.



