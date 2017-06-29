Ballin By Da Beach camp emphasizes college readiness

The 2017 Ballin By Da Beach Basketball Camp continued yesterday at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

It was a special day for the campers yesterday as both Dr. Simeon Hinsey, from the iYES Foundation, and Dr. Monique Hinsey, from Global College Access (GCA), stopped by to enlighten the youngsters about the tools needed to become successful high school students, and also what they’ll have to do to become successful college student-athletes.

This year’s edition of the Ballin By Da Beach camp varies from those of the past. Previously the camp was held exclusively for girls, but now a boy's segment is running concurrently. Although the camps are being held at the same time, they remain separate.

“It’s good to have a dream. I used to dream that I could make it to the NBA when I was in school, and although I didn’t, it was that dream that made me wake up and work hard at everything I did,” said Dr. Simeon Hinsey. “You have to keep pushing, because the opportunities that the game brings you can be taken away in a flash. It’s good to devote time to basketball, but it is also important to devote time to your academics.

“You have to stay focused on your books and other things that can take you to another level. It is not easy being a young person in The Bahamas; I know that. Never in a million years did I think I could be a doctor. However, I pushed through. I thought of the thousands of Bahamians I could help with my education and from the lessons I have learned. I believe in these things — doing what has to be done, when it has to be done, and giving your best effort every single time.”

The Ballin By Da Beach Basketball Camp has been in operation since 2010. It was founded by former national team player Jurelle Nairn, who wanted to provide a greater platform for the development of girls basketball in The Bahamas. According to Dr. Monique Hinsey, it was Nairn’s dedication to the youth that attracted her to the Ballin By Da Beach camp.

“Some of the opportunities that you guys have available to you, I could have only dreamed of when I was your age,” she said. “To occupy the jobs that are available today, you need some type of skill beyond high school. You have to know that the world is a small place now, so you can’t think of your competition being local. You have to know that you are competing against people your age from all around the world. My colleagues make up college representatives and presidents. Yesterday, I got a call from a friend saying we want to bring you over to meet with some college representatives so that we can get more Bahamians into college. The scholarship money is out there, but it is up to you to make sure you’re in a position to benefit from it.”

Along with Nairn, some of the camp's instructors include Charisse Mapp, who has been involved with the camp since its inception; S.J. Lennon, game operations coordinator for the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and founder of BallUp Academy; Tim Lewis of Montreat College and Crossover Athletics; and Bahamian professional basketball player Ronnie Cadeau.