‘B.J.’ Nottage made his mark in sports

Dr. Bernard J. Nottage might have been more widely acclaimed as a medical doctor and an astute politician, but it is through sports where he made his breakthrough locally, regionally and internationally.

The Bahamian icon, who passed away yesterday evening at the age of 71, rose from a promising young athlete coming up in the 1950s and 60s to a world-class sprinter, an Olympian, and a post-athletic career in which he was a successful sports administrator. Close and personal friend, Mike Sands, himself a legendary athlete and sports administrator in the country, said that it doesn’t get much better than Nottage.

“He leaves behind a great legacy in the country with sports,” said Sands. “When you look at what Dr. Nottage would have done for track and field, and sports in general, he set the benchmark by which we measure our federation (BAAA). The sporting community will remember him very fondly for his amazing contribution.”

Nottage, affectionately called “BJ” in the track and field community, was one of the fastest sprinters in the country in the 1960s, following in the footsteps of the legendary Thomas A. Robinson. He represented The Bahamas at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, Mexico, in both the 100 and 200 meters (m). In an Olympiad that was famous for the ‘Black Power’ salute by Americans Tommie Smith and John Carlos, Nottage was among a handful of Bahamians who made their mark in the sprints. He bowed out in the first round of the men’s 100m, running 10.64 seconds, and advanced as far as the quarter-finals in the 200m, running a personal best time of 21.31 seconds in the first round, and 21.53

seconds in the quarters.

In the 4x100m at those Olympics, Nottage teamed up with Gerald “Gerry” Wisdom, Robinson and Edwin Johnson, but the team was disqualified in the semi-finals after Robinson suffered a pulled muscle. In the first round of the relay, the team of Nottage, Robinson, Norris Stubbs and Kevin Johnson lowered the national record to 39.45 seconds — a mark that would stand for a quarter of a century. The team of Andrew Tynes, Renward Wells, Bernard Young and Iram Lewis finally broke that record in 1993, lowering the mark to 39.40 seconds. Today, the record stands at 38.52 seconds.

Nottage was actually a part of two record-setting teams in the 4x100m relay. In 1962 at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Kingston, Jamaica, the team of Nottage, Tom “The Bird” Grant, Hugh “The Meatman” Bullard and George Collie, set the national mark at 41.60 seconds. That time was good enough for third place in the semis. He also competed in the 1966 and 1970 British Commonwealth Games in both short sprints and the relay. It was the latter in which former triple sprint national record holder and BAAA President Sands said that he got really close to Nottage for the first time. They ran on the relay team together at those games.

“I was real fortunate to be on that relay team as a high school athlete, and Dr. Nottage really took me under his wing,” said Sands. “When I look back at it now, the whole team is gone — Kevin Johnson, Norris Stubbs, Tommy (Thomas Robinson), Gerry (Gerald Wisdom) and now BJ (Bernard Nottage). I’m definitely going to miss him,” he added.

Although Nottage retired with no major medal in track and field, he was indeed a prime performer. Nottage was sixth in the men’s 200m at the 1967 Pan American Games, and retired with personal best marks of 10.53 seconds in the 100m and 21.31 seconds in the 200m.

Post-athletic career, Nottage served as the president of the Bahamas Amateur Athletic Association, now the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), from 1976 to 1982. He was instrumental in bringing the CARIFTA Games to The Bahamas in 1976 for the first time, and again in 1978 and 1981. In 1982, Nottage made history when he was elected to the presidency of the CAC Athletics Confederation, becoming the first Bahamian to serve at the top of a regional sports body. Nottage appointed fellow Bahamian Livingston Bostwick as his secretary/treasurer, and together, they led an administrative renaissance in the CAC body.

Through the BAAA, Nottage was the main player in the ‘one country, one vote’ rule at the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) level, and also played a major role in the decision to have the international age for juniors correspond with the CARIFTA age for juniors. The ‘one country, one vote’ rule is pivotal today in allowing the smaller nations of the world to have a substantial voice around the table at IAAF meetings. The IAAF is the most powerful athletics body in the world.

“I really believe if he had stayed in the sport, with the respect that he gained worldwide, Dr. Nottage would have been sitting at the pinnacle of the IAAF as president,” said Sands. “He has contributed a lot to track and field, and sports in general, and will be greatly missed.”

Nottage, 71, leaves behind his wife Portia and two sons. The Nassau Guardian sports team extends condolences to his family and friends during this most difficult time.