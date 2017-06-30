Bahamian Christian Cargill earns second straight CAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor

RICHMOND, Va. — For the second straight season, College of William & Mary (W&M) junior Christian Cargill was recognized as the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Scholar-Athlete of the Year for men's tennis.

This marks the third consecutive season that a W&M Tribe player earned the men's tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor, marking the first time it has occurred in CAA history. Cargill is the fourth player to repeat in league annals as the men's tennis winner, joining Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) Pedro Nieto (2003 and 2004), Hofstra University’s Nikola Djordjevic (2005 and 2006), and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington’s (UNCW) Kinshuk Sharma (2010 and 2011).

Cargill was one of four Tribe athletes to earn the CAA Scholar-Athlete of the Year during the spring of 2017, bringing the year’s total to seven. Ryder Miconi (baseball), Tucker Rizzi (men's track and field) and Regan Rome (women's track and field) joined Cargill in earning their respective sport's honor during the spring.

A business finance major, Cargill earned First Team All-CAA distinction in doubles and Second Team honors in singles in 2017. He owns five All-CAA accolades during his three seasons with the green and gold of William & Mary. Cargill garnered All-CAA doubles honors with senior Ryan Newman after leading the Tribe with 18 doubles wins on the year. Through his first three seasons, Cargill owns 68 doubles wins, which is just outside the program's all-time top 10, to go along with the third-best doubles winning percentage (68) in school history. In singles, Cargill earned all-league honors for the third year in a row. He won seven of his final eight matches and finished the year with 15 singles wins, including a 13-6 win/loss ledger at No. 2.

Along with his success on the court, Cargill has been exceptional in the classroom as well. He received the W&M Provost Award in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, boasting a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of better than 3.5. Cargill was also selected as an ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) Scholar-Athlete in 2015.

With four winners in the spring season, William & Mary now has 74 total winners of the CAA Scholar-Athlete Award, 32 more than any other school in conference history and nearly as many as the next two schools combined. The Tribe has picked up seven winners so far in the 2016-17 school year, leading the CAA for the sixth year in a row and the 11th time in the 15-year history of the Scholar-Athlete program. Each of the 21 sport winners now advance to the ballot for the overall CAA Male and CAA Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year, which will be announced later this month. W&M has won the overall award eight times, twice as often as any other school, most recently sweeping the male and female scholar-athletes of the year in the 2014-15 season.

Article courtesy of WILLIAM & MARY ATHLETICS