Carey excelling in the Dominican Republic

Former collegiate basketball standout at Wagner College Michael Carey Jr. signed his first professional contract on June 14. The Bahamian swingman is suiting up for Soles de Santo Domingo of the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto in the Dominican Republic, and since joining the team, he’s been one of their top scorers and rebounders.

Through seven games Carey is averaging 14.4 points, six rebounds and just over two assists per game. He’s shooting 47 percent from the field in 32 minutes of action.

Carey’s best game of the season came in a 93-91 loss to Metros STGO. In 39 minutes of action, Carey netted 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the floor, and grabbed five rebounds.

In his debut, Carey scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds in 26 minutes of action in a 112-102 loss to Reales LV.

Carey was one of the top players in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in college basketball the past two seasons. During his time at Wagner, Carey scored in double figures 47 times, hitting for 20 or more points 13 times and pulling down 10 or more rebounds in 31 games, while leading the Seahawks in rebounds in 42 games. Last season, he became the fourth player in Wagner basketball history to record 20 double-doubles or more for a career, finishing his collegiate career with 27.

In his first season with the Wagner Seahawks, Carey averaged 12.6 points and 9.1 rebounds, shooting just over 50 percent from the field. He led Wagner to a Northeast Conference (NEC) title game appearance for the first time since 2005. Although they lost the title game, they qualified for the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) where they upset No. 1 seed St. Bonaventure, scoring Wagner’s first-ever postseason win.

In his second year at Wagner, Carey managed to build on his strong first season, this time averaging 13.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

In the 2017 Northeast Conference (NEC) quarter-finals against Fairleigh Dickinson, Carey went 11-for-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from the three-point range, and hit all seven of his free throw attempts en route to a career-high 32 points in 39 minutes of action.

For his effort, Carey was named to the All-NEC First Team, the NEC All-Tournament Team, the All-Metropolitan Third Team and the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) District 18 First Team.

In two years at Wagner, Carey scored 843 points, grabbed 583 rebounds, dished out 103 assists and shot at a 48.7 percent clip from the field.