Ayton projected as a top pick in 2018 NBA Draft

Bahamian basketball sensation DeAndre Ayton remains one of the top ranked prospects heading into the 2017-18 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball season.

Several 2018 National Basketball Association (NBA) mock drafts were released yesterday, and each of the mock sheets projected Ayton to be picked with one of the first three draft picks. The early projections show Ayton is a trendy choice for the Phoenix Suns, who have two lottery picks (their own and the Miami Heat’s Top 7 protected pick).

CSN Mid Atlantic gave Ayton his highest rating, projecting him to go to the Suns with the second pick in the draft. They considered Ayton to be the best post player in the upcoming draft with the most upside.

“The seven-footer with a 7-foot-5 wingspan takes his talents to Tucson. In this scenario, he'd remain in the state. Phoenix could lose Alex Len in free agency and the ex-Terp hasn't lived up to his lottery status."

CBS Sports projected the Suns to take the Arizona center at No. 3.

“Ayton could become the first player since Anthony Davis in 2012 to win a national title and then be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. He’s a super-talented big who could become an NBA star if he ever learns to play at a high level consistently and avoid complacency,” said CBS writer Gary Parrish.

Chatsports.com also projected Ayton to go to the Suns with the third pick.

“The best true center prospect we’ve seen in some time, Ayton is a highly skilled big man who still has plenty of upside. Though he’s not a super athlete, he’s a good athlete with reliable post moves.”

For the last three years, the 7’1” big man has dominated high school leagues around the United States with his physical post play and his ability to control the game on both ends of the floor. He has averaged over 20 points on more than 16 shots per game over the last three years and has been the main focus of the offense on almost every team that he has played on.

In a recent interview, Ayton said that he and Arizona Wildcats’ Head Coach Sean Miller had previously discussed some changes he would have to make to his game to fit better in the Wildcats system.

“They said I’ll be a ‘stretch four’,” Ayton said. “I could see myself playing the four, the ‘stretch four’, just staying out there on the perimeter and shooting three pointers, and down low as well.”

This past season with Hillcrest Academy, Ayton shot 46 percent from behind the three-point line.

“I took the most three pointers on my team, so I will probably be walking in Lauri Markkanen’s (former Arizona post player) footsteps,” he said.

Along with moving him to the perimeter, Ayton said that Arizona also wants him to get out and run in transition after he rebounds the ball.

Ayton, 19, said that he only plans to spend one year in college. He hopes that he can lead the Wildcats to a national championship in that one year.



