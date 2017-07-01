Education ministry makes donation to WASP, sailing program

The Ministry of Education has stepped up to the plate to sponsor both the We Are Sports Program (WASP) and the National Summer Sailing Program. Head of the Sports Unit in the Ministry of Education Evon Wisdom presented both entities with checks yesterday on behalf of the government.

The WASP program is free of charge and commences on July 2 at the Sadie Curtis Primary School, while the youth summer sailing program runs the entire month of July and is also free of charge, and takes place at the Nassau Yacht Club.

“It is with great pleasure that we present these two very important initiatives,” said Wisdom. “The WASP is a pilot program that has been running at the school under the supervision of their principal for quite some time now. Working with them has been a wonderful experience with us, and speaking with the member of Parliament for Pinewood, we have come up with some innovative ways to extend the school day through the auspices of a parent that was involved with the program, so we congratulate them.”

WASP representative Marcia Dorsett said that the organization is grateful for the government’s donation to their initiative, and that they’re still open to both corporate and private sponsors to help take the program to the next level.

“We don’t take this opportunity for granted and feel so privileged to have support from the ministry,” she said. “This program touches deep within our hearts. It will be for free and will have a lot of volunteers. It is not exclusive to the community of Pinewood. We are looking to get as much kids as we can. Community is everything, so we want to let the public know to come out and support the program.”

Member of Parliament for Pinewood Reuben Rahming said that he was appreciative for the work that WASP has done in the Pinewood community, and that it’s good to see them welcoming children from other communities.

“WASP is designed to expose our kids to new opportunities and to tap into potential that may not have been released as yet in the child,” he said. “Most of us that have experience in youth development understand that it is a critical stage in a child’s development between ages 2-7. Anything past that is like trying to bend an adult tree. The Pinewood community is happy for WASP’s investment in the community. This program will also impact persons in Sea Breeze and Nassau Village, and I have been in contact with those members of parliament as well. I’m glad that we now have more eyes on the program than ever before.”

As far as the 12th annual sailing program is concerned, the camp will cater to children from ages 5-18. So far, over 60 applicants from government schools will be participating in the program, headed by Robert Dunkley. The camp comprises of three, two-week sessions, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Each student is assigned a boat, provided with a life jacket, lunch, and will be taught Opti and Sunfish sailing skills and techniques.

“We have been making a lot of headway in getting kids off the streets and participating in our program,” said Dunkley. “This comes from support from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. I would also like to thank our corporate sponsors like KPMG, the Rotary Club of East Nassau, John Bull and several families who donate generously.”

Upon completion, students participating in the camp will be able to continue throughout the year in the Bahamas Sailing Association’s (BSA) Saturday sailing sessions. They will also be given an opportunity to compete in the sailing regattas and possibly represent The Bahamas at international events.



