Jones scores a career-high in Sun’s win over the Fever

Bahamian basketball sensation Jonquel “JJ” Jones scored a career-high 29 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Connecticut Sun to an impressive 91–85 win over the Indiana Fever at Bankers Life Field House in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday night.

With the win, the Sun moved past the .500 mark for the first time this season, improving to an 8–7 win/loss record on the season. At the half, Jones already had a double-double, posting 15 points and 12 rebounds. She finished the game 11-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-2 from behind the three-point line.

Behind Jones, the Sun rushed out to a 28–18 first-quarter lead. Although the Fever regrouped in the second quarter, the Sun held onto a 47–40 lead at the half.

The Fever continued to inch closer in the third quarter, reducing the margin to 70–65. The action picked up even more in the fourth quarter. Candice Dupree hit a jumper to tie the game at 85 with 1:07 left in regulation.

However, the Sun were clutch down the stretch. Jasmine Thomas nailed a three-pointer with 47.3 seconds left to put the Sun on top 88–85. The Sun managed to hold the Fever scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Jones made one of two free throws with 11.4 seconds left to play to increase the Sun's lead to 89–85. After an Indiana turnover, Thomas made two more free throws to seal the deal.

Thomas finished the game with 22 points. Alyssa Thomas scored 15 points, handed out eight assists and pulled down seven rebounds in the win for the Sun.

It was the Sun's second win in a row and avenged an earlier loss to Indiana this season.

The Sun shot 53.8 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from behind the three-point line, compared to just 39.2 percent from the floor for Indiana and 44.4 percent from long range.

Jones is in the midst of a breakout season and is on pace to break the regular-season rebounding record. Her play has made her a fan-favorite around the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), and on Thursday it was revealed that she is third in voting for the east frontcourt for the WNBA’s All-Star Game up to this point.

Fan voting concludes on July 6 with the starters announced five days later. For the first time this year, the fan vote will only account for 50 percent of selecting the All-Star starters. Each player gets a vote now, as do select media members. The players and media votes will each count for 25 percent in determining who will start the game in Seattle on July 22.