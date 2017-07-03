Young Trent Deveaux signs with the Los Angeles Angels

Another young Bahamian baseball player was afforded the opportunity of a lifetime yesterday.

Trent Deveaux got his professional career started, signing a contract with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Deveaux, who got a $1.2 million signing bonus, became the 15th Bahamian player in the last three years alone to sign a professional contract with a Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise. Deveaux, 17, considered it an honor for a MLB franchise to take a chance on him, and he is excited to make the next step in his baseball career.

“I thank God for waking me up every day and giving me the drive to go out and do what I have to do, and represent my country on an international platform,” said Deveaux. “I want to thank the Los Angeles Angels for this opportunity to fulfill my dream of playing professional baseball. It is a great organization, the staff is amazing, they always welcome me with open arms, and it feels like a second Bahamas whenever I go there.

I want to give a special thanks to my coaches, the Freedom Farm family, and also the JBLN (Junior Baseball League of Nassau) family. A special thank you goes out to my grandmother, my sister, my father... I really wish my mother could be here physically, but I know she’s still with us.”

Deveaux’s signing session was attended by a number of special guests, most notably, the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Dr. Hubert Minnis.

“I want Trent to know that it is important to always remain humble and never believe that you are better than the people around you,” said Minnis. “There will be individuals who will be against you, but it is important to remain focused on your goal. Baseball has done a lot for the country, which illustrates that we now have to put even more into baseball. It is not only a career, but it also teaches you discipline, which is also very important. On behalf of the government of The Bahamas we congratulate you and we look forward to you becoming one of the best baseball players in the league.”

The Angels’ international scouting director Carlos Gomez said that he enjoyed working with Deveaux both on and off the field and that he thinks he could have a bright future with the club.

“Getting to know Trent on a personal level, I had a chance to experience his focus, his drive, his emotion and his passion. He’s also really funny,” Gomez said jokingly. “Baseball is a tough sport. I see thousands of players every year, sign very few of them and it’s rare to find a talent like Trent. On a personal note, I travel a lot for my job, and although I love my job, I miss home. Trent is one of the few who really makes it worthwhile, not just because of his skills on the field, but also for his charisma and smarts. He’s not only a great player but also a great human being.”

Deveaux is a top-20 international prospect according to Baseball America. He’s looking to flourish in the minors and be called up to the majors in the quickest time possible.