The past week was a tumultuous one for the local organizing committee (LOC) of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, but everything started to come together and got a bit clearer at the end of the week, culminating with the release of the official theme song of the event just hours ago.

The song of the games, entitled “Who’s Next (I’m Next)”, was written by local entertainers Dyson Knight and Wendy Lewis, and produced by Frederick Seymour. It tells the story of a young athlete aspiring to be great, setting new marks and breaking records in his/her sporting discipline, and is performed against a rhythmic Junkanoo backdrop.

In the lyrics, the young athlete says, “I’m gonna take the chance and make it mine. I’ll show the world just how high I can climb. Right now nobody can stop me. No competition can top me. Though raging with energy, I’m calm. This is what I’ve trained for and this is what I came for.”

This is sung while asking “who’s next?”, and emphatically stating “I’m next”.

The lyrics continue: “I’ll break the record, be marked in history. When they talk about greatness they’ll call my name. Ahead is the path. My feet are committed. No matter the hurdle, I’m gonna cross it. Victory is ahead and doubt is behind. This is the moment. It’s my time to shine.”

Deputy Managing Director of the LOC of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) Drumeco Archer said that it is a wonderful project and expressed elation on its completion. He gave all the credit to the song writers and producers for completing the masterpiece in a timely manner, and said that the release of the melodious song is a fitting way to kick off the final two-and-a-half weeks of preparation for the CYG Bahamas 2017. The games is rapidly approaching, set for July 18-23 right here on the capital island of New Providence in The Bahamas.

“It is hoped that this song would be both aspirational and inspirational to the young people of The Bahamas as well as the 68 other Commonwealth countries who will visit our shores in less than three weeks,” said Archer. “We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the wonderful artists who made this project possible, Mr. Dyson Knight and Ms. Wendy Lewis, vocalists, and Mr. Frederick Seymour, producer. They have been amazing to the organizing committee and it is our wish that these young musicians are truly the next generation of singers, songwriters and engineers. We invite all to share the music and share the love of the Commonwealth Youth Games.”

Lewis said that it is a production that took about 50 hours to complete, and it came during a time in which they were super busy with other projects and performances.

“We are super excited for the CYG to hear ‘Who’s Next, (I'm Next)’. The song came to us so effortlessly. From the moment we got a production of the track we knew we were all in sync with the vision of the project,” she said. “We are certainly very excited that it’s completed and hope that it will be met with great responses. We know that it is catchy because persons who were able to hear it during the production process always walk away singing the hook. That is definitely the sign of a hit song.”

The song appears to be well-received by all. It has already begun making the rounds on social media, and is expected to make its way to the various radio stations in the coming days. It is expected to be performed leading up to the games and during the games itself, particularly during the opening and closing ceremonies.

A total of nine sporting disciplines will be contested over the course of the five days of competition at various venues around New Providence — athletics, aquatics (swimming), tennis, boxing, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, beach soccer and beach volleyball. The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. The age of the athletes will range from 14-18 years.

This mega event is set to be the largest multi-sport event in the history of The Bahamas. It will also be the first Commonwealth Games event to be held in the Caribbean in 51 years (the only other time being the British Empire and Commonwealth Games of 1966 in Kingston, Jamaica).

In total, about 130 athletes are expected to represent The Bahamas and the team will be ratified this week.

Overall, approximately 1,000 young athletes from 71 member countries of the Commonwealth of Nations are expected to take part in the sixth Commonwealth Youth Games right here in The Bahamas.