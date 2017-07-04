Condolences for Dr. Bernard ‘B.J.’ Nottage

The following is a note of condolence from Victor Lopez, president of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) and area representative for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on the passing of former Bahamas Amateur Athletic Association, now Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) President, Dr. Bernard “B.J.” Nottage. Dr. Nottage also served as president of the Central American and Caribbean Athletics Confederation at one time.

The sport of athletics in the NACAC area has lost one of its most important leaders, Dr. Bernard J. Nottage from The Bahamas, who passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2007.

It is with great sadness from the NACAC athletics family, that we offer our condolences to his family, especially his wife Portia and the entire nation of The Bahamas for the loss of such a great human being. “BJ”, as we affectionately called him, was an international athlete and an outspoken leader who gave his life to the sport from the time he was an athlete in the 1960s until the time of his death.

We had the opportunity to become great friends and ever since his tenure as president of the Central American and Caribbean Athletics Confederation, we worked close together to create a new era on how to develop athletics for the future. With the strategic plan presented by Cuba in 1982, under the leadership of BJ and later implemented by a group of educators and leaders from the region, athletics development became the example to the world on how to develop our sport in the different regions.

We were a group of people with a true love for athletics, very united, and the number one reason was BJ‘s leadership and his love for the sport, and his values and qualities as an individual. He fought to develop the region, not only for the sport, but also for the social and cultural aspects. In 1990 he decided to step down from the CAC presidency and dedicated himself to his beloved Bahamas political scene. He became one of the best political leaders of the country without leaving behind his love for the sport of athletics.

Without question, we have lost a great leader and a dear friend who contributed with significant changes to the sport of athletics, not only at the regional level, but also internationally. We did not only lose a leader, we lost a great human being who will be remembered for his love of music, athletics, and the development of his country, and on top of that, he was a truly genuine man with an exceptional quality as a human being.

Brothers and sisters, using one of his favorite phrases, we will remember BJ forever, and make no mistake, some of us owe our leadership in the sport of athletics greatly in part because of him. BJ’s honesty, work ethic, sacrifices, transparency, love for the region and complete dedication to social justice and humanity make him a legend forever.

Rest in peace.



The following is a note of condolence from Shaun Miller, president of the Bahamas Association of Athletics Coaches (BAAC), on the passing of former BAAA President Dr. Bernard “B.J.” Nottage.

On behalf of the BAAC executives and the members, I wish to convey our deepest and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Bernard J. Nottage.

I did not know Dr. Nottage personally, but a lot of my family members did. I have had brief discussions with him in the past and he always seemed very engaged and thoughtful. As he was a past president of the BAAA, it stands to reason that his influences among the many coaches would have been tantamount.

As an athlete, his performances speak for themselves. He loved his Bahamaland and that was evident by his political career.

So it is with great sadness that we bid Dr. Nottage farewell... sleep on Dr. Nottage.

Grant eternal rest to him oh Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.