Pastor Bethell treks 50 miles overnight for his 50th birthday

While most people in New Providence slept, Pastor Ryan Bethell, an avid distance runner and a member of the Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club (BRRC), who turns 50 on July 7, commemorated his birthday by completing an all-night, 50-mile ultra run.

Escorted by a convoy of support vehicles and teams of fellow runners who took turns joining him on the course at various intervals, Bethell started his trek from Goodman’s Bay at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 30. He was accompanied by dozens of running mates from the BRRC as well as friends and family members.

His route took him west to Blake Road (mile 5), onto the airport road to Lyford Cay roundabout (mile 10.5), to Albany (Frank Watson Highway), east on Adelaide Road to Coral Harbour roundabout, arriving at 1:45 a.m. (mile 21). He continued east on Carmichael Road to Lazaretto Road, then south onto Cowpen Road, heading all the way east to Baillou Hill Road (mile 30), arriving at 3 a.m. At this point, Bethell began to stall as his legs became painful and fatigue threatened his mission. After a brief walk for rest and hydration, he regained his jogging pace heading south on Baillou Hill to South Beach point, around the beach front onto South Beach Road and north to Bamboo Blvd. and into Pinewood Gardens. From here, his course took him east through Pinewood onto Charles W. Saunders Highway, arriving at Sea Breeze (mile 35) at 4 a.m., 25 minutes behind schedule. They continued through Sea Breeze to Joe Farrington Road and east onto Yamacraw Road. At 5 a.m., Bethell and his escorts arrived at the eastern coast of the island. With a few intermittent recovery breaks he continued around the eastern point to the Eastern Road and went west to Montagu then onto Shirley Street. The group arrived at Harbour Bay Shopping Center (mile 45) around 6:30 a.m. From here the pace quickened as he was joined by a fresh group of runners, including his wife Laverne and son Ryan Jr., who accompanied him along the home stretch west on Shirley Street to Cumberland Street, onto West Bay Street and all the way to the finish line at Goodman’s Bay. Bethell conquered the islandwide course 15 minutes ahead of the estimated 10 hours. He finished at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 in nine hours and 45 minutes, clocking an amazing average per mile pace of 12 minutes and five seconds over the 50-mile course.

At the end, Pastor Bethell said: “This endeavor was more of a spiritual undertaking for me than it was a test of my skill and stamina. As I ran through the various settlements and subdivisions of New Providence, I covered the entire island in prayer and asked God to surround this island with ministering angels.”

Over the last eight to 10 years, the interest in distance running has grown exponentially in The Bahamas. This is evidenced by the increased popularity of five kilometer (K) fun run/walk events and 10K races being held almost every weekend in the capital and now spreading to the Family Islands. Bahamas Roadmasters Running Club is one organization that’s doing a lot to advance the sport by staging its annual Bahamas Half, 10K & Relay Run Series in November and the Midnight Madness Fun Run/Walk on the morning of Labour Day in June.

The concept of a commemorative birthday run has been repeated by several BRRC members this past year in various formats since one member introduced the idea last July by completing 55 miles in one week for his 55th birthday.

Bethell said: “These pacesetters were who inspired me to do this ultra run.” He also credits his wife Laverne, who recently marked her 50th birthday by running 50 miles over the period of her birthday month in June. Pastor Ryan Bethell, however, is the first BRRC member to complete a 50-mile run in one non-stop same day effort.

“This required months of preparation,” said Bethell. “I do not recommend anyone trying what I’ve just done, unless they are physically and mentally conditioned for the challenge,” he cautioned. Bethell and his fellow runners will now continue to focus on preparing for the 2017 fall marathon season. Members of BRRC will be competing in marathons in the United States cities of Chicago and New York as well as Toronto and Montreal in Canada between September and November. For more information on Bahamas Roadmasters signature events, interested persons are asked to visit the website www.bahamashalf.com.