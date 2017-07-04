Two more Bahamians sign pro contracts

Hours after Trent Deveaux signed a professional contract to play baseball for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, two more Bahamians were awarded an opportunity to play at the next level.

Kristian Robinson signed a $2 million-plus deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, while D'shawn Knowles inked a contract with the Angels. The terms of Knowles' deal were not disclosed. Both players came up through the Max-D Development system and played in the Freedom Farm Baseball League.

Robinson is the third Bahamian player to begin his professional career with the Diamondbacks, joining Dominique “DJ” Collie, who signed with them in March, and Jasrado Chisholm, who is currently listed as the third best prospect in the Diamondbacks’ farm league system.

“I'd like to thank my family and my friends for supporting me no matter what," said Robinson. "I’d also like to thank my Max D family as well, the coaches and the players. I'm so grateful for this start, and I emphasize start because this is just the beginning for me.”

Robinson recorded one of the fastest 60 meters (m) dash times of the July 2 signing class. As for Knowles, both he and Deveaux will begin their journey with the Angels this month, playing rookie ball.

Angels international scout Carlos Gomez said that he is expecting great things from Knowles in the coming months.

"I am someone that's drawn to energy, and his energy won me over from the first time I saw him on the field,” he said. “I can't say what his ceiling will be in this league, but he has the smarts and the talent to do whatever he wants to do.”

Knowles said that he's anxious to get started with his new team.

"I'd like to give a special thanks to my mother, my sister and my brothers,” said Knowles. “I'd like to thank my friends, family and Max-D family for sticking with me through the years. I’d like to thank the Angels for this opportunity, and lastly I’d like to thank Mr. Gomez for selecting me.”

Following the signings, Gomez added that he thinks the Max D program is one of the best of its kind, and that he puts his trust in them and their decisions on players moving forward.