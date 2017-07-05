BWB Americas Camp set to get underway at Kendal Isaacs gym

Anticipation is running high as campers and coaches arrive in New Providence for the ninth edition of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Americas and the first BWB camp in The Bahamas. The BWB brings together the top 66 boys and girls from 16 countries and territories in the Americas to learn directly from National Basketball Association (NBA)/Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA)/International Basketball Federation (FIBA) players and coaches.

Campers couldn’t wait to head to the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre to receive their Nike gear and get acquainted with where all the basketball action will take place in the next few days. The first of daily BWB referee clinics also took place right across the street at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium for 30 officials, the first time the BWB has held a referee clinic in conjunction with a BWB camp. Bernie Fryer, a former NBA player and official, is conducting the officials clinic.

The camp will officially start with the tip-off press conference today at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, followed by skill stations, the first round of team scrimmages, and a Jr. NBA basketball clinic with 60 local youth from two primary schools, which will highlight the power of sport to promote cultural understanding while teaching the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle and the values of the game, including teamwork, integrity and respect.

NBA and FIBA players and coaches, including J.J. Barea (Dallas Mavericks, Puerto Rico), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks, Canada), Sasha Vujačić (New York Knicks, Slovenia) and Tiago Splitter (Philadelphia 76ers, Brazil), will coach the high school age campers. Barea, Powell, Vujačić, and Splitter will be joined by 13-year NBA veteran Anderson Varejao (Brazil), former NBA player Acie Law (U.S.) and WNBA legend Ebony Hoffman (U.S.).

Current NBA assistant coaches James Borrego (San Antonio Spurs), Jim Boylan (Cleveland Cavaliers), Darvin Ham (Atlanta Hawks) and David Vanterpool (Portland Trail Blazers) will also serve as BWB Americas coaches. Patrick Hunt (president of the World Association of Basketball Coaches, Australia) and Ronald Cass (FIBA coach) will serve as camp directors for the boys and girls, respectively. Armando Rivas (Chicago Bulls) will serve as the camp’s athletic trainer.