Condolences for Dr. Bernard ‘B. J.’ Nottage

The following is a note of condolence from Frank Rutherford, the first Olympic medalist in track and field for The Bahamas, on the passing of former BAAA President Dr. Bernard “B. J.” Nottage.

It is never welcomed when a generational leader’s journey is completed. I offer my condolences on the loss of a true Bahamian hero, who was a leader in so many arenas, the Honorable Dr. Bernard “B. J.” Nottage. While I understand God’s will, I also understand that B. J. truly fulfilled his work in giving back to mankind. B. J. left The Bahamas a better place than he himself was born in. Many will document all of his accomplishments, and every one of them was solely aimed at making The Bahamas a better place for all Bahamians. Your job was well done, B. J.! Your legacy is now strongly embedded in the Bahamian way of life. I salute you and thank you for all that you have done for me personally.

My condolences go out to his wife, kids and family. We will meet again. RIP.