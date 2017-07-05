Chavez Young adapting to life in the minor leagues

Chavez Young is one of the most recent Bahamian players to sign a professional baseball contract, when he inked with the Toronto Blue Jays last year. The Blue Jays selected him late in the 2016 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

Since embarking on his minor league journey through the team's development system, Young said he feels he has grown both physically and mentally as a player, and is grateful that the Blue Jays gave him an opportunity to show what he can do.

Young is one of three Bahamians who committed to playing baseball at Polk Community College early last year.

"Even though I was a late-round guy, 39th round, it felt like I was a first-rounder," he said. "I was happy. Who would have thought three years ago that I would get drafted? The hard work I put in, it was just mind blowing. I was grateful.”

After leaving Polk Community College, Young played 21 games in the Gulf Coast League, a step below the Appalachian League, and hit .274. A total of 10 of his 20 hits were for extra bases last summer. Despite finishing strong, Young got off to a rocky start hitting the ball.

“My first 21 at-bats were rough,” he said. “I was kind of saying to myself, ‘why am I not hitting the ball’? One of my teammates told me that nothing was wrong with my swing. It’s just that the bat-head is not in the strike zone long enough. If you stay longer in the hitting zone, you’ll be able to hit the ball better. After he told me that I just kept on progressing.”

After playing five games for the Vancouver Canadians during the extended season, the young center fielder was traded to Bluefield, where he says he feels more comfortable.

“I feel like my coaches here, they believe in me,” he said. “Even though everyone has bad games, they don't see the bad games, they see the guy who got here. As a coach, you want to be on a player, you want to get on him so he doesn’t slack off. Dennis Holmberg, the manager, and Carlos Villabos, the hitting coach, they're on me 24/7.”

Young said he tries to help out his teammates in any way he can on and off the field.

“I’m a leader who wants to lead by example,” he said. “If I'm moving you in the outfield, and I want to challenge the hitters, and a ball is hit over your head, it's my fault. I want to take the blame. If you make a good play, it's on you. That's how I want to lead. I want to be someone who makes everyone look good.”

Through seven games with Bluefield, Young is hitting .244 with an on base percentage of .278. He has five RBIs, one stolen base and a .317 slugging average.