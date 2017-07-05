Miller-Uibo, Gardiner win in Hungary

Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner continued their fantastic seasons yesterday, both winning their respective races at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2017 in Székesfehérvár, Hungary.

It’s just the second 400 meters (m) race of the season for Miller-Uibo, and once again, she was under the 50-second mark, winning easily in a meet record time of 49.86 seconds. American Courtney Okolo was second in a season’s best time of 50.41 seconds, and Jamaican Chris-Ann Gordon finished third in 51.05 seconds. The previous meet record was 50.34 seconds that was done by Jamaican Shericka Williams in 2012.

Miller-Uibo’s two runs in the women’s 400 meters (m) this year has produced the second- and third-fastest times in the world. American Quanera Hayes is the current world leader, with her stunning personal best time of 49.72 seconds that was done at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the end of June.

Miller-Uibo has already stated her intention of going after the double (running both the 200 meters and 400 meters) at the London World Championships. She has the second-fastest time in the world in both events. The 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships is rapidly approaching, set for August 4-13, in London, England.

Gardiner is currently third in the world in the men’s 400m, with his national record-setting run of 44.26 seconds in his season opener at the Grenada Invitational.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix Meet yesterday, he breezed to victory in 44.61 seconds. Luka Janežić, from Slovakia, finished second in 45.44 seconds, and Machel Cedenio, of Trinidad & Tobago, was third in 45.47 seconds. National record holder Gardiner set the meet record of 44.30 seconds two years ago, and has been under 45 seconds in each of his 400m races this season. At the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Senior National Championships a couple weekends ago, he won easily in 44.66 seconds.

Two other Bahamians competed at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2017 yesterday, and both are still looking to attain the qualifying marks for the London World Championships in their respective events.

National record holder in the men’s 400m hurdles Jeffery Gibson took to the track. He finished fourth in his specialty, crossing the finish line in 49.74 seconds. His season’s best time of 49.42 seconds is less than a tenth of a second off the world championships qualifying mark of 49.35 seconds. It was a 1-2 American sweep in that event yesterday, as Bershawn “Bat Man” Jackson won in 49.54 seconds, and Byron Robinson was second in 49.60 seconds. Rasmus Mägi, of Estonia, finished third in 49.69 seconds. Five runners ran under 50 seconds as Gibson crossed the finish line in fourth place, and American Quincy Downing was fifth in 49.99 seconds.

Jamal Wilson competed in the men’s high jump. He had a best leap of 2.23m (7’ 3-3/4”) to finish sixth. Bohdan Bondarenko, of the Ukraine, won with a leap of 2.30m (7’ 6-1/2”). His countryman Andriy Protsenko matched that height for a season’s best performance for him, but was knocked down to second based on number of knockdowns, and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi was third with a season’s best clearance of 2.28m (7’ 5-3/4”).

Wilson had one knockdown at 2.20m (7’ 2-1/2”), and two more at 2.23m, before failing on all three attempts at 2.26m (7’ 5”). He has a season’s best performance of 2.27m (7’ 5-1/4”).