Local players making the most of BWB Americas opportunity

A total of six of the country’s top boys and girls high school basketball players will compete against some of the best young players in the world for the remainder of the week, as the ninth edition of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Basketball Without Boarders (BWB) Camp continues at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

Dominic Bridgewater, Samuel Hunter, Derryn Johnson, Kai Jones, Briontae Riley and Diondrea Nixon were selected by the Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) to represent the country at the four-day event. The camp began yesterday with position development workouts and evaluation scrimmages.

“The competition is tough, but it is what I expected to be honest,” said Bridgewater. “It was fun, but you had to give your all because you know they were going to come hard and compete as well. So, although it was fun, you had to be ready to play at your best out on the floor.”

Hunter, who currently plays at a prep school in Canada, said that BWB is a great opportunity for him to play high-level basketball throughout the summer.

“I know some of the guys who came down from Canada, so I got a chance to experience their style of play before,” he said. “I’m glad that I have a chance to compete against this level of competition, because it is tougher than the local competition.”

NBA and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) players and coaches, including J.J. Barea (Dallas Mavericks; Puerto Rico), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks; Canada), Sasha Vujačić (New York Knicks; Slovenia) and Tiago Splitter, coach the campers. They will be joined by 13-year NBA veteran Anderson Varejao (Brazil), former NBA player Acie Law (United States) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) legend Ebony Hoffman (United States).

With the wealth of knowledge surrounding them, both Bridgewater and Hunter plan to take in as much as they can from the veterans to help take their skills to the next level.

“I want to suck in everything I can while I’m here,” said Bridgewater. “I’m looking to do anything that I can to increase my game and get better.” Hunter added: “I plan to be like a sponge this week. Even if it’s footwork or a particular move I can develop, it will help me out a lot moving forward.”

The NBA and FIBA have staged 49 BWB camps in 30 cities across 25 countries on six continents. More than 230 current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players have joined more than 185 NBA team personnel from all 30 NBA teams to support BWB across the world.