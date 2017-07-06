BTC to title sponsor the Commonwealth Youth Games

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has come on board as the official title sponsor of the sixth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) which will be held in The Bahamas this month, July 18-23. The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games is set to be the largest multi-sport event ever hosted in The Bahamas - catering to over 1,000 athletes from 70 countries.

BTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leon Williams said: “This is our independence gift to the nation. Once again we are demonstrating our commitment to youth and sports in the country. Just a few months ago, BTC was the official partner of the CARIFTA Games and hosted the CARIFTA Swimming Championships in conjunction with the Bahamas Swimming Federation. Those games were broadcasted live on BTC TV and Flow To Go. Again, we are making a substantive investment in sports to allow our youth the opportunity to unleash their limitless potential.”

Managing Director for the Local Organizing Committee of the CYG Bahamas 2017, Romell Knowles, emphasized the importance of this occasion.

“This event will become a part of our national history. We are targeting the youth; our kids represent the future of The Bahamas and having a relationship with them sooner rather than later is a good strategy,” he said.

BTC, in conjunction with Flow Sports, will work along with the national broadcaster to air the games live. There will also be a live stream available for Flow To Go and Flow TV subscribers in The Bahamas, and throughout the Caribbean. The games will consist of various sports, including beach soccer, beach volleyball, swimming, judo, track & field, rugby sevens, boxing, cycling (road) and tennis.

This year alone, BTC has sponsored a variety of major sporting events, including the FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) Beach Soccer World Cup, the Bahamas High School National Championships, CARIFTA and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)/BTC World Relays.

BTC is deeply rooted in the community and supports a wide range of culture, youth, education and sporting initiatives.