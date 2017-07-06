BWB Americas gets started in The Bahamas

The ninth edition of the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Americas and the first BWB camp in The Bahamas tipped off yesterday at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

The camp brings together the top 66 boys and girls from 16 countries and territories in the Americas to learn directly from National Basketball Association (NBA), Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) players and coaches.

Opening day consisted of a camp opening ceremony, a life skills seminar, boys and girls evaluation scrimmages, a Jr. NBA clinic and a referee’s clinic.

“Basketball Without Boarders embodies the NBA’s commitment to grow the game globally,” said Neikelle Moore, NBA associate director of global partnerships. “We are all looking forward to seeing the participants of this year’s camp thriving through competition and giving back to the local community. I’d like to thank all the players, coaches and members of the basketball operations team all across the Caribbean and Latin America for helping to make this all possible.”

FIBA Americas President Usie Richards, of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), was also on hand for the opening ceremony. He said that this year’s edition of BWB Americas was historic for the fact that it was the first time the camp took place in an English-speaking Caribbean country.

“We express our gratitude and thanks to the NBA for allowing us to be a part of this event that is proving to be just as great as we expected,” he said. “It is a great pleasure for me, on behalf of FIBA, to see the growth of this program. We encourage all of the participants to not only focus on basketball as a sport, but more as a development of self. Focus on how you can become productive members of your communities. We also thank the Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) for welcoming us and allowing us to host this camp in your home city.”

BBF President Charles “Softly” Robins considered it an honor for the NBA and FIBA to select The Bahamas as the home for this year’s camp.

“The BBF is grateful to have the NBA and BWB grace our shores with their presence,” said Robins. “We feel that the local federation will benefit greatly as a result of your influence and exposure through the game of basketball. Our country at large is honored to be the first English-speaking Caribbean country to host this event. These kinds of events help to build both skills and character and provide exposure through the game of basketball. Over the past few years, the local game has reached new heights. An example of this is the increase of males and females (from The Bahamas) playing division one basketball (National Collegiate Athletic Association), and now we have players like Chavano ‘Buddy’ Hield and Jonquel Jones making waves in the pros.”

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard served as the opening ceremony’s special guest speaker. During his address Minister Pintard encouraged the athletes to not place all of their focus solely on competing, but rather to make an effort to develop lasting relations during their time in The Bahamas.

“This is an incredible program,” Pintard said of BWB Americas. “The work that you have been doing is transformative. Basketball for a long time has been a sport that has normally led to the lifting of individual athletes, but over the years famous celebrity athletes have advanced their countries and entire communities have been affected through the work of BWB. Basketball has played a role in my own development. A lot of the lasting relationships that I have were forged on the court in the midst of competition. Secondly, basketball produces discipline. The values you learn every day playing this game that can open many doors are the same values that can take you through life.”

BWB has reached more than 2,720 participants from 134 countries and territories since 2001, with 43 campers drafted into the NBA. A total of 23 former BWB campers, including four former BWB Americas campers, were on opening night rosters for the 2016-17 NBA season.