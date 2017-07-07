Date:
BWB Americas stage first set of games
Both boys and girls continue to work on positional skill development

  The 2017 Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Americas Camp staged its first set of games between campers at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium yesterday.


Published: Jul 07, 2017

The focus of the second day of the 2017 Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Americas Camp at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium was the first games for the teams selected by the camp coaches in the previous evening’s draft at Atlantis Paradise Island.

After an hour of National Basketball Association (NBA) combine-style evaluations in the morning, both boys and girls continued to work on positional skill development with the camp staff. The campers had the opportunity to practice with their new teammates before taking the court for games.

The boys were split into four teams: Cavaliers (coached by Cleveland Assistant Coach Jim Boylan and Anton Felix), Hawks (coached by Atlanta Assistant Coach Darvin Ham, Wayde Adderley and Derek Cummings), Spurs (coached by San Antonio Assistant Coach James Borrego and Nigel Ingraham), and Trail Blazers (coached by Portland Assistant Coach David Vanterpool, Phoenix Assistant Coach Bret Burchard and Quentin Hall). Two girls teams were selected: Fever (coached by WNBA [Women’s National Basketball Association] legend Ebony Hoffman, Desmond Hall and Lorena Nunez) and Sparks (coached by FIBA [International Basketball Federation] coach Ronald Cass, Varell Davis and Felix Musgrove).

The campers, the top 66 boys and girls from 16 countries and territories from the Americas, showed their skills in competition and received instruction from the coaches and the NBA/WNBA/FIBA players during and after each game. While the languages are different, the concepts of basketball are the same across each country represented at BWB Americas.

The morning session on Friday will feature a three-point shooting competition as well as positional skill development and practices before all campers play in another series of games in the afternoon. A BWB coaching clinic will follow the day’s games.

