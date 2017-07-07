Young Mackey signs with Oakland Athletics

Grand Bahama native Dayvonn Mackey capped off a historic stretch in Bahamian baseball history yesterday, becoming the fourth Bahamian to sign a deal with a Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise this week.

Mackey inked his name on a contract with the Oakland Athletics (A’s) and received a signing bonus of $225,000.

“Today is a very special moment for me. I want to thank God for being with me and protecting me, and also my family, for sticking with me through it all,” said Mackey. “There were times when I felt like giving up, but my family encouraged me to continue going and to keep on moving forward.”

A’s representative Carlos Lara said that they are happy to have Mackey on their roster and look forward to his development in the minor leagues.

“This is a very nice kid with great talent,” said Lara. “This is your time, so enjoy it,” he told Mackey. “He has a gift and I think that he is going to make a name for himself in baseball.”

Grand Bahama Little League President Stephan Adderley said he’s proud of Mackey, and he’s ecstatic with the way that Mackey has developed since he coached him as a child. He added that his work ethic is what sets him apart from his peers and that he expects that to be one of his greatest strengths in the pros.

“Today is a great day.

"We seem to be having more and more of these, with the young men signing professional contracts and getting off to school,” he said. “You see these guys come in as kids, like four or five-years-old, and just develop. Dayvonn joined our league when he was practically a baby, and to see him at this point is amazing. It’s not always about who is the most talented, but sometimes it’s about who works hard, and Dayvonn is a good example of that. He may not have been the most talented at the time, but he wanted it more than them and that is why he is where he is now.”

The 16-year-old prospect will now report to rookie ball where he’ll await further assignment.

On the weekend, three players signed with two professional teams. Trent Deveaux and D’shawn Knowles signed with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and Kristian Robinson signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There are now in excess of 15 young Bahamians in the pipelines of Major League Baseball (MLB) in the United States. A number of them will be playing in their respective all-star games this weekend.