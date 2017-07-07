Jones named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Bahamian Jonquel “JJ” Jones continues to solidify herself as one of the best frontcourt players in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Jones, the league’s leading rebounder up to this point, was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June. This is the first time in her career that she has received that award.

Now midway through her second season, Jones is making a huge impact for the Connecticut Sun. Last month, she ranked first in the Eastern Conference in rebounds (11.9 rebounds per game) and blocked shots (2.13 blocks per game), while she finished 11th in scoring with an average of 15.6 points per game. She put up five double-doubles in the last eight games and raised the Sun’s win/loss record to 6-2 in June.

“It was no fluke that she led the nation in rebounding in college,” said Sun’s Head Coach Curt Miller. “She has great timing, she’s incredibly long and has a great passion for rebounding. We knew it could be a breakthrough year for her because of the minutes she was going to play.”

Jones has been one of the Sun’s anchors all season, and a key factor in her improvement has been her approach to limiting her fouls.

She’s played over 30 minutes in several games so far this season, something that she didn’t do on a regular basis last season. Her presence on the floor has helped Connecticut to bounce back from a 0-4 winless start to the season.

In the Sun’s game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, Jones scored a career-high 29 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Sun to an impressive 91–85 victory. Following that, she had eight points and eight rebounds in an 89-56 drubbing of the San Antonio Stars on Wednesday, but for all intents and purposes, the game was over by half-time. Jones played reduced minutes in that one.

Jones is in the midst of a breakout season and is on pace to break the regular-season rebounds record. Her play has made her a fan-favorite around the WNBA this season, and on Thursday, it was revealed that she is third in voting for the east frontcourt for the WNBA’s All-Star Game up to this point.

During its past 11 games, Connecticut is 8-3 with wins against Seattle, New York and Minnesota (it's the Lynx’s only loss of the season). Only Minnesota and Los Angeles produced better records (10-1), but the Sun averaged a league-best 90.7 points per game during that stretch, and each of the Sun's five starters led the team in scoring in at least one game.