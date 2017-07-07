Run For Pompey set for early October

After fighting through some difficulties last year due to Hurricane Matthew, one of the country’s most anticipated distance running events is back and is expected to be bigger than ever.

The 3rd annual Run For Pompey is set for October 6-8, 2017, over the National Heroes Day holiday weekend in Exuma. It was created to showcase the Out Island and all that it has to offer. The 2017 Run For Pompey is powered by Aliv and features five different runs — the five kilometer (k), the 10k, the half marathon, the full marathon and the 50k ultra marathon. The regatta site in George Town will be the starting point for all races.

“When I heard about Run for Pompey I was so pleased that the Ministry of Tourism was involved and had been from the start,” said Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar. “The run, which for people like me who think exercise is diving into the water at Rose Island and watching fish swim, is ideal, because it is all about the experience. With a 5k, 10k, marathon and super marathon, there is something in Run For Pompey for everyone, but mostly it is about uniting and showcasing a community, in this case Exuma, and about exposing the beauty of the Exumas to the wider world.

“This year, runners, friends and family are coming from as far away as Australia and as nearby as Florida. They will join the hundreds of younger runners, school children from Exuma along with children of participating parents, who will once again capture attention and hearts. The images of running along the waterfront with the clear blue-green turquoise waters of Exuma in the background are priceless. That is the kind of publicity that happens organically, and no amount of money that you throw at it can equal its impact and the impressions it makes.”

About 200 participants competed in last year’s event. Around the same number of participants took part in the inaugural Run For Pompey in 2015 — 25-30 percent of which were foreign guests.

Jeff Todd, one of the event’s founders, said that he expects the Run For Pompey to create a great boost in Exuma’s economy, which is especially beneficial seeing that October is usually a slow period for that island.

“There is certainly an economic benefit to the event,” said Todd. “Grand Isle, Sandals and the Exuma Beach Resort will see plenty of guests. One of the things we have been encouraging is, if you’re going to have an event like this, you need complete buy-in from all the stakeholders. Every hotel should be pulling in the same direction when we have events like this. They all should be promoting this well in advance, creating packages to accommodate the people who are travelling.

“Along with the economic benefit, my favorite part of the event is the youth promotion. We go to the high school every year and leave a scholarship every year. I think it’s just a good way to cultivate the youth.”

This year, for the first time, the Run For Pompey will involve the National Family Island Regatta with a junior sailing component. Proceeds from the event will assist in sending L.N. Coakley graduate Sophia Rolle to Acadia University in Canada. L.N. Coakley is the local high school in Exuma. Also, once again, BAF Financial has come on board as one of the chief sponsors of the event.

“We are happy to be a part of Run For Pompey once again,” said Dashwell Flowers, BAF Financial vice president of Sales and Agency Development. “We would like to express our appreciation for the opportunity to partner with such a prestigious event. We are proud to be a part of it.”

Other sponsors for this year’s event include GIV Bahamas, Sands Beer, the Grand Isle Resort, Open MRI Nassau, Catch A Fire, Ty’s Sunset Bar & Grill, Dasani Water, Superclubs Breezes, Diane Phillips & Associates, Bahamas Watch Exchange and Chat ‘N’ Chill.

Registration for this year’s event is now open. Interested persons are asked to visit the website www.runforpompey.com.

Online registration will be open until October 6, 2017. Runners may also register on the day of the race.

The fee includes race registration, an official ‘Run For Pompey’ T-shirt and a “swag bag”. The registration fee does not include the Pasta Party night, which takes place at Grand Isle Resort & Spa starting at 6 p.m. on October 6, 2017.