BWB All-Star Games open to public

The third day of the Basketball without Borders (BWB) Americas 2017 Camp saw more individual and team competition inside the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium on Friday.

All 66 campers from 16 countries and territories in the Americas arrived at the gym in the morning and each participated in a 3-point shooting contest. After taking turns going around the 3-point arc, the campers then worked on individual position skills and held short team practices with instruction from the coaches and the NBA/WNBA/FIBA players.

In the afternoon, the four boys teams and two girls teams took to the floor for the final set of games that determined the playoff matchups on Saturday.

After the day’s games were completed, the coaches working the BWB Americas camp held a clinic for coaches to help advance the game of basketball in The Bahamas and teach NBA/WNBA/FIBA concepts. Also, the final daily referee clinic was held for Bahamas Basketball Federation officials.

Saturday, playoff (semifinals, finals and consolation for the boys teams and a single championship contest for the girls) games will be held in the morning, and afterward, the BWB All-Star boys and girls teams will be announced. Those players selected will participate in the All-Star Games in the afternoon.

Saturday’s camper All-Star games are open with free admission to the public from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium. The girls All-Star game will be played from 1:15-1:45 p.m. and the boys All-Star game will be contested from 1:45-2:30 p.m.

A short awards ceremony will follow the All-Star games to close out the BWB Americas 2017 Camp.



