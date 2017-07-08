BBF coaches benefitting from BWB

Local basketball coaches got the opportunity to work with some of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) top development coaches this week at the 2017 Basketball Without Boarders Americas Camp.

According to Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) President, Charles ‘Softly’ Robbins, the Bahamian coaches working with the NBA coaches will be a major help to our junior national teams moving forward.

“We have two junior national team’s competing this summer, so we wanted to give our junior team coaches a chance to mix and mingle and see where our talent lies, as opposed to the other Caribbean islands,” he said. “Our coaches are instrumental in organizing the team, they’re focused on learning the plays and are instrumental in teaching some of the drills, and that means a lot to us. As far as I am concerned, all of the talent on the floor is equal for the most part. Our players are not too far behind, or even just as good as these guys. I know our coaches see that and they are able to decipher that. At Centrobasket they are going to see a lot of these same players, so they’ll be used to going up against them.”

Robins said that during the course of the camp, he thought that the boys played at the level needed to be competitive against top-level competition. However, he said that there was a lot of work to be done on the girl’s side. He added that the local coaches and even the BBF have to do a better job teaching the junior girls the fundamentals of the game.

“The guys played really well. A few of them may need a bit more playing experience, but for the most part, I have been really impressed with the way they have played,” he said. “The girls need a lot of work. They just run up and down for the most part, I guess that’s what they do in school. No insult to them, but we need to take more time with our girls. We need to teach them as much as we teach the boys, and we are not doing that. As a country and even the BBF, we are not doing enough. The girls need much more fundamentals than we are giving them. It’s never too late.”

The Centrobasket Under-17 Women’s Championship is set for August 15-19 in Aguada, Puerto Rico.

Participating teams include the Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Suriname.The Bahamas was placed in Group B along with Suriname, Costa Rica, and the hosts Puerto Rico.

Group A includes El Salvador, the British Virgin Islands, Guatemala and Mexico.The top-three teams from the tournament will qualify to FIBA Under-18 Women’s Americas Championship 2018.



