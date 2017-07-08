Balling without borders

All four of the male players selected to take part in the ninth edition of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Basketball Without Boarders (BWB) Americas program are hoping that the things they learn at the week-long camp can help them later on this month when the Bahamas’ Junior National Basketball team competes in the Men’s Centrobasket Under-17 Championship, which will be hosted in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, July 26-30.

The Bahamas was placed in Group A which also includes Guyana alongside Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Group B will include the Virgin Islands, Panama, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

The top-three teams from the tournament will qualify for the FIBA U18 Americas Championship 2018, which will be played in St. Catharines, Canada from June 11-17, 2018.

Samuel Hunter, Dominic Bridgewater, Kai Jones and Derryn Johnson competed in scrimmages all week against some of the best under-18 players in the world, while receiving direct instruction from NBA coaches and players.

Following the third day of camp, Hunter, who plays at a prep school in Canada, said that he’s already learned some things that he can implement in his game right away.

“One thing I can say that I have learned is that you have to be quick in everything that you do,” he said. “It has been great playing with these guys from different places and getting exposure. This camp has also allowed us to scout some of our competition, because a few of them are on their national teams and will be playing in Centrobasket this month.”

Jones, who is homeschooled, got his first taste of elite level competition at BWB. He said that he’s looking to build on the experience and use some of the things he’s learned to help The Bahamas in Santo Domingo.

“It has been a great experience,” he said. “I’ve just been trying to take in as much as I can and learn from these coaches. I’m hoping our experience here translates to success at Centrobasket. Learning how to adjust to this type of speed will really be helpful. It’s a fast-paced game, but it’s important to know how to slow things down. That’s what I’m going to be focusing on the most for the remainder of the camp.”

At the 2016 Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Bridgewater was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). He was the driving force behind team Bahamas’ gold medal run and he’s looking to have that same success at Centrobasket.

“We’re looking forward to the same result,” he said. “I like how this camp is just a few days before Centrobasket, because it gives us the opportunity to get exposure and work with some great coaches.”

During the camp, Johnson has focused on making the transition from the post to playing on the wing. Because most local league’s lack taller players, Johnson was moved to the post to help out his high school team (St. Anne’s) during the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) basketball season.

“The pace here is really different. It’s a lot faster,” he said. “We like to drive the ball a lot here at home, but when these guys play they get up and down the court quickly and take a lot of jumpers. If you want to be effective, you have to make jumpers. I’m used to playing in the post, so it has been a bit of a transition period for me.”

BWB has reached more than 2,720 participants from 134 countries and territories since 2001, with 43 campers drafted into the NBA. A total of 23 former BWB campers, including four former BWB Americas campers, were on opening night rosters for the 2016-17 NBA season.

