International coaches here for IJF Academy Level I Instructors Course

Black Belt judo coaches from Panama, Suriname, the Dominican Republic, the United States of America, Honduras, Puerto Rico, and The Bahamas will participate in an International Judo Federation’s (IJF) Academy Level I Instructors Course, which runs this week through July 16 at the University of The Bahamas (UB).

Instructors for the course include Mark Huizinga, 2000 Olympic gold medalist; Daniel Lascau, 1991 world champion; and Dr. Tibor Kozsla, one of Europe's leading sport educators.

Discussions are being held between IJF Academy Director Envic Galea and University of The Bahamas Provost Dr. Linda Davis on a memorandum of understanding. The idea is to develop the university as a center for judo in the region, while using the sports science curriculum of the IJF Academy as a basis for other UB courses.

Five Bahamian national coaches are among the participants in the course. The only Bahamian to receive this certification previously was D'Arcy Rahming Jr., who is a level two certified coach and is now the high performance director of the Bahamas Judo Federation (BJF).

“When I did my certification it was at Semmelweiss University in Hungary. I am delighted that Bahamians now have this opportunity within our own country,” said Rahming.

Judo will be one of the featured sports at the rapidly approaching Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG). The CYG Bahamas 2017 is set for July 18-23 at various venues around New Providence in The Bahamas. The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, and the judo segment of the games will be contested at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.



