Fox drives in a run in MLB All-Star Futures game

Bahamian professional baseball player Lucius Fox Jr. teamed up with some of the top young players in the game over the weekend, competing for the World team in the 2017 SiriusXM Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Futures Game, which was held at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, USA.

Against team USA, Fox drove in a run on a groundout as a mid-game replacement shortstop. In his second at-bat he grounded out again but was still able to get on base on an error.

The United States built up an early lead and held on for a 7-6 win over the World team. Starting pitcher Brent Honeywell was named as the game’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) after throwing two shutout innings with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed. The exhibition is a showcase for the top prospects in Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

At 20, Fox was one of the youngest players on the World roster. The game was televised live on the MLB Network and was also live streamed on MLB.com.

Fox is in the midst of a breakout season with the Bowling Green Hotrods in Single-A Baseball. Through 64 games thus far, Fox is hitting a career-best .285 and ranks third in the Midwest League with 22 stolen bases. He ranks second on the team with 36 runs scored, and has collected 23 RBIs. He has an On-base percentage of .380 and an On-base plus slugging (OPS) of .712.

Fox has turned around his season after getting off to a slow start. He began the season 1-for-14 at the plate with nine strikeouts through four games. Since May things picked up at the plate for him. Within the month, he recorded three multiple-hit games during a six-game hitting streak. During that streak, Fox hit his first home-run of the season on May 13.

Fox is currently listed as the No. 14 prospect in the Rays organization.

Fox was traded to Tampa Bay midway through last season in the Matt Moore-Matt Duffy deal. However, the Rays didn’t get much of an opportunity to see what the Bahamian prospect could do, as he was ruled out for the season just days after being traded. Despite an untimely injury, which was suffered several weeks prior to the trade, Rays’ farm system director Mitch Lukevics said he wasn’t going to pull the trigger on the deal unless Fox was included.

According to Lukevics, the Rays scouted Fox at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, at the Perfect Game Showcase, and again at the East Coast Pro Showcase. They also got a look at him as a pro last summer at Augusta in the Class A South Atlantic League. Lukevics said their observation of Fox was enough for them to make a decision to obtain him.



