Moss looking to fly at Pan Am Championships

The Bahamas’ Commonwealth Youth Games team will not be the only national squad in action for The Bahamas next weekend. Also set to compete is an eight-member athletics squad that will represent The Bahamas at the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships in Trujillo, Peru. Those championships will run from July 21-23.

The eight members of the team are: Females - Brianne Bethel (100/200 meters), Daejha Moss (long jump/high jump), Serena Brown (discus/shot put), Laquel Harris (discus/shot put); and males - Holland Martin (200 meters/long jump), Jyles Etienne (high jump), Kyle Alcine (high jump/long jump), and Tamar Greene (long jump/triple jump).

Bethel and Martin are from Grand Bahama, and the others hail from New Providence.

The manager of the team is Laura Pratt-Charlton, the Head Coach is Patrick Adderley, the Assistant Coach/Chaperone is Ann Thompson, and the Medical Doctor is Dr. Charles Clarke.

Today, The Nassau Guardian sports section features on talented jumper Daejha Moss. Here’s her story:

‘My story, my journey’

My name is Daejha Jade Moss and I am a graduate of Queen’s College (Class of 2017) and a proud member of the 2017 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships team, where I will be participating in the long and high jumps. Every year, I begin my season by setting goals as to what I want to accomplish during the upcoming season. My top three goals of the 2017 season were: 1) To qualify early for and to medal at the CARIFTA Games; 2) To receive a full scholarship to a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I University; and 3) To qualify and medal at the Pan Am Championships.

I wasted no time in removing number one off my list, as I won medals in both of my events at the 2017 CARIFTA Games (silver in high jump and bronze in long jump). It was at these games that I cleared 1.73 meters (m) - 5’ 8” - in the high jump, surpassing the Pan Am Championships qualifying standard of 1.70m (5’ 6-3/4”). In my second meet after returning from CARIFTA (Sliver Lightning), I jumped a personal best of 6.02m (19’ 9”) in the long jump to solidify my spot on the Pan Am Championships Team.

In the fall I will be attending North Dakota State University on a full four-year athletic scholarship.

I am grateful to the Almighty God for keeping me injury-free throughout my 10-year athletics career. I pray that He continue to preserve my teammates and I as we travel to Peru to represent The Bahamas. I’m looking to win a medal in both of my events at the Pan Am Championships.