Ministry donates $45,000 to Cat Island Regatta

The 61st Annual Cat Island Regatta will be held in New Bight, Cat Island, over the Emancipation Day holiday weekend, August 4-7, 2017, in honor of Ezekiel “Zeke” Taylor this year.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources with responsibility for regattas Carlton Bowleg, Permanent Secretary Rena Glinton, and the Regatta Desk's Cindy Gay recently presented a check for $45,000 to the Cat Island Regatta Association Chairman, Pat Strachan.

“The Cat Island Regatta is one of the oldest regattas in The Bahamas. Therefore, I would like to encourage all Bahamians to support this event generously this year as they celebrate the contribution of Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Taylor, one of the outstanding leaders who is at the helm steering the Cat Island Regatta to the major event we see today,” said Bowleg, also the Member of Parliament for North Andros and the Berry Islands. “This year's regatta will feature A, B, and C class Sailing sloops and some of the best entertainers in the country. I’m advised the committee is anticipating a large crowd, and made every effort to provide crowd-pleasing events to make this year's regatta enjoyable and memorable.”

Bowleg said that regattas are known for generating economic stimulation to the Family Islands, so Bahamians are encouraged to support the local sloop sailing races.