Harris hoping for personal best performances at Jr. Pan Ams

The Bahamas will send an eight-member team to the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships, scheduled for July 21-23 in Trujillo, Peru.

The eight members of the team are: Females - Brianne Bethel (100/200 meters), Daejha Moss (long jump/high jump), Serena Brown (discus/shot put), Laquell Harris (discus/shot put); and males - Holland Martin (200 meters/long jump), Jyles Etienne (high jump), Kyle Alcine (high jump/long jump), and Tamar Greene (long jump/triple jump).

Bethel and Martin are from Grand Bahama, and the others hail from New Providence.

The Manager of the team is Laura Pratt-Charlton, the Head Coach is Patrick Adderley, the Assistant Coach/Chaperone is Ann Thompson, and the Medical Doctor is Dr. Charles Clarke.

Today, The Nassau Guardian sports section features thrower Laquell Harris. Here’s her story:

My story

I am beyond ecstatic to be a part of this Pan American U20 Athletics Championships team. I feel as though the staff has put together a great team, capable of going to Peru and representing The Bahamas well, and I get to be a part of the experience.

It's been a long season for me. The last few meets I was dealing with a minor ankle injury. I wasn't really throwing what I wanted to, but with the assistance of my support team I have been working to deal with it. I have been doing a lot of rehabilitation that includes extra stretches, pulse treatment, and icing down — lots and lots of ice. I have actually come a long way in the past few weeks. I feel as though I am more prepared now than I was a few weeks ago.

I qualified for the Jr. Pan Ams at the CARIFTA Games in April. After competing in the big meets like CARIFTA and the junior nationals, I believe that it has prepared me by exposure and experience. There will be a lot of big countries and competitors out there and I don't have to get nervous or anxious because I already know what I should expect from myself under similar conditions.

Every athlete wants to go there and win a medal, it's a part of our nature, and we wish to make our country proud. Yes, I hope I can bring home a medal, but, moreover, I pray for a good personal best effort. I wish the same for all my teammates, that we can all come home and be proud of our performances.