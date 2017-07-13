Sprite teams up with the police for the ninth year

For the ninth year, Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), the local producer of Coca-Cola products, has partnered with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) to bring together the nine police districts of New Providence in an annual Sprite Basketball Tournament. Throughout the month of July, young men from across the island will work together in teams to win the coveted title of “Sprite Basketball champions”, while learning new skills in a friendly, safe environment.

“Over the past nine years the Sprite Basketball Tournament has become a highlight of the annual police summer camp, with the kids excited to compete and get involved in the tournament. This program not only allows us, as the police body, to pass on valuable team building and basketball skills to young men, but it also helps us to foster relationships with these young men, which is invaluable,” said Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Wilton Johnson of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. “CBC has been such a wonderful partner, working with us every step of the way, and literally none of this would be possible without their continued support.”

Cara Douglas, CBC marketing manager, said: “The Sprite Basketball Tournament was created by CBC as a way to offer support to the neighborhoods across New Providence that we serve. In 2008, each of the individual districts were looking for corporate support for their summer camps, and we saw an opportunity to bring the districts together around a positive event, basketball, and thus the Sprite Basketball Tournament was born.

“CBC rightly believed this would foster a deeper relationship between the young men, their communities, and the police department,” continued Douglas. “This tournament is a safe and supportive environment for young men to participate in each summer, and we are so proud to continue to support it with the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”

Participants this year are competing not only for the coveted title of “Sprite Basketball champions”, but also for 15 spots at the 1st ‘Buddy’ Hield Basketball Summer Workshop, said Douglas. “A total of 15 players will get a chance to learn from an NBA (National Basketball Association) professional player at the end of the four-week tournament. We are very excited to add this element to our camp, while continuing to support our wider community.”

Each summer for the past nine years CBC has supported the tournament by organizing every facet, from ordering uniforms, putting together the end of tournament celebration, handing out giveaways for every participant, prizes, and ensuring that at each event kids are fully hydrated with Sprite, Powerade and Dasani.

The 2016 Sprite Basketball champions were the Northeastern Division. Second place went to the Western Division. Kenneth Johnson was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP), and Terell Butler walked away with the 2015 Sprite Sportsmanship Award.