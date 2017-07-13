LOC putting on final touches ahead of CYG Bahamas 2017

With the largest multi-sport event ever to be hosted in The Bahamas set to begin in less than a week, Managing Director of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) Romell Knowles said that all of the major specifics are taken care of, and they are now making sure that all the minor things are in place ahead of the event.

Over 1,300 athletes, from ages 14-18, will travel to The Bahamas to compete in nine sporting disciplines. The CYG Bahamas 2017 will run from July 18-23 and will be spread across three locations, with the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre as the main hub of all the action. The sporting venues that will be used include the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, the Malcolm Park National Beach Soccer Facility, the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s (BLTA) National Tennis Center, the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium, the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Aquatics Complex, and the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

“We look for this to be a smooth transition. We’re putting our final touches on it. I want to send a heartfelt thank you to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and Minister Michael Pintard for assisting us in getting these games off. They came to our rescue, if you will, and provided us with the support to put on the most exciting games the country has ever seen,” said Knowles. “One of the driving forces behind The Bahamas bidding on these games was to provide our athletes opportunities to gain exposure - athletes who otherwise would not have had the opportunity. We have 132 athletes on our team. We will never assemble this amount of athletes again unless we host another major games. It will be great to see them in the parade of countries come opening night and to see them in their Bahamian colors, I think it will be a proud moment for Bahamians.”

Athletes began arriving yesterday for the week-long event. The opening ceremony takes place on Tuesday July 18 and the closing ceremony is set for Sunday July 23. Both ceremonies will take place at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

General admission for boxing, judo and tennis comes at a cost of $15, while swimming is priced at $20 and rugby is free of charge. Access to all venues will also be free to every student under 18 years of age. The "season pass" of $100 comes with access to all sporting events every day over the course of the six-day event. Senior citizen packages come with a 50 percent discount on season passes. They are priced at $50.

There are also all-day passes and corporate season passes. The all-day pass is $35 and provides access to all of the events purchased on any given day.

As for the season pass, companies with 10-20 employees can receive passes at $90 per employee, 21-50 employees can get passes at $80 per employee, and 51-plus employees can get passes at $70 per employee.

Tickets are also available online at www.bahamas2017cyg.org/ and at the stadium provided by "ETix".

The Nassau-centric games will mark the first Commonwealth Games event to be held in the Caribbean in over 50 years. There will be nine disciplines contested, including aquatics (swimming), athletics, boxing, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis, beach soccer and beach volleyball. It will be the first time judo, beach soccer and beach volleyball will be contested at the Commonwealth Youth Games.