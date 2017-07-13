Athletes get on track at World U18s

Junior athletes representing The Bahamas at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Under-18 (U18) Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, got on the track for the first time in competition yesterday.

In the only final with Bahamian presence on the day, Adrian Curry mustered up a sixth place finish in the boy’s 100 meters (m). Curry crossed the finish line in 10.86 seconds. Tshenolo Lemao, from South Africa, won the final in 10.57 seconds, and his teammate Rethsidisitswe Mleenga was second in 10.61 seconds. Tyreke Wilson, from Jamaica, was third in 10.65 seconds.

Curry finished second in his 100m semi-final heat in 10.59 seconds, and was also second in his opening round heat in 10.61 seconds.

Joel Johnson also competed in the boys 100m and qualified for the semi-finals, but failed to get into the final. In the semi-final round he finished fourth in his heat in a personal best time of 10.68 seconds. In the opening round he finished third in heat one in 10.77 seconds.

Doneisha Anderson qualified for today’s semi-finals of the girls 400m. She finished first in heat one in 54.36 seconds. Niddy Mingilishi, from Zambia, was second in that heat in a personal best run of 54.41 seconds, and Bianca Georiana Anton, from Romania, finished third in a personal best time of 55.45 seconds. Anderson will run out of lane five in heat one today.

Wendira Moss also ran in the girls 400m, but failed to qualify for today’s semi-finals. She finished sixth in heat two of the opening round in 57.68 seconds.

In the boys 400m, both Tyrell Simms and Corey Sherrod advanced to the semi-finals. Simms finished fourth in heat five in 49.15 seconds. Sherrod was fifth in heat one in 48.79 seconds. Anthony Cox, from Jamaica, posted the fastest opening round time of 46.53 seconds.

Along with today’s qualifiers, Shaun Miller Jr., Matthew Thompson and Denvaughn Whymns will be in action for the first time in the competition.

Miller will compete in the boys high jump, Thompson will participate in the boys 400m hurdles, and Whymns will compete in the 110m hurdles.

This year’s IAAF World U18 Championships will take a special place in history, as last summer the IAAF Council decided these would be the very last world youth championships. Beyond 2017 the IAAF will work with area associations to find a new competition structure for assisting the career development of under-18 age group athletes.







