Eight-meter mark within reach for Martin

The Bahamas will send an eight-member team to the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships, scheduled for July 21-23 in Trujillo, Peru.

The eight members of the team are: Females - Brianne Bethel (100/200 meters), Daejha Moss (long jump/high jump), Serena Brown (discus/shot put), Laquell Harris (discus/shot put); and males - Holland Martin (200 meters/long jump), Jyles Etienne (high jump), Kyle Alcine (high jump/long jump), and Tamar Greene (long jump/triple jump).

Bethel and Martin are from Grand Bahama, and the others hail from New Providence.

The Manager of the team is Laura Pratt-Charlton, the Head Coach is Patrick Adderley, the Assistant Coach/Chaperone is Ann Thompson, and the Medical Doctor is Dr. Charles Clarke.

Today, The Nassau Guardian sports section features Holland Martin. Here’s his story:

My story, my 2017 journey

My 2017 track and field season has been bittersweet, as I was faced with several minor injuries. I first made the qualifying standard for Pan American U20 Athletics Championships at the Grand Bahama Island Sports Meet when I leapt 7.68 meters (m) (25’ 2-1/2”). From that very moment I realized that my season was going to be very successful. I went on to further my leap to 7.71m (25’ 3-1/2”) at The Bahamas’ National High School Track and Field Championships, setting a new high school national record and becoming one of the best junior jumpers in the world. Later on, I set a season goal to leap 8.10m (26’ 7”) or better, but unfortunately I have not reached that as yet. With hard work and dedication I was able to be ranked as the number one jumper in the Caribbean heading into the 2017 CARIFTA Games, but respectfully earned a silver medal. I also ranked number one heading into the 2017 Penn Relays but did not compete there this year.

I feel great about making the Pan Am U20 team this year and have no doubt that I will do exceptionally well in both the long jump and 200m events. This is my last junior meet for my country. I love doing this so I will put my whole heart into this. Every time I put my country’s name across my chest it reminds me of all the sacrifices I’ve made, from waking up at 4:30 a.m. every morning to moving away from my family for years. It’s beyond a sacrifice. I thank God for showing me a way and blessing me with the ability to run and jump and compete with the opportunity to make millions.

I want to send a huge shout-out to my family who encourages me daily, especially my mother and my coach, who’s like a father to me. My coach always pushes me beyond my limits by training three, sometimes four times per day. After the CARIFTA Games and junior national championships I was prepared for anything. Those meets prepared me both mentally and physically, helping me to know what needs to be done to improve myself, and what to expect heading into other meets.

I want to end my season with a personal best in the long jump. I am ready to break the eight meters (26’ 3”) barrier. I want to respectfully extend best wishes to all of my teammates on the Pan Am U20 team, letting them know that all things are possible once we continue to put God first, no matter the circumstances.