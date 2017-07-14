Hield out for the rest of Summer League; shifts focus to camp

The Sacramento Kings have decided to sit Chavano “Buddy” Hield for the remainder of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Summer League session.

Hield struggled from the field through three of Sacramento’s three losses, but still finished averaging 16.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 26 minutes per game.

The second-year pro will now shift his focus to the Kings’ upcoming summer training camp in preparation for the regular season, which is expected to be his first full season with the Kings.

As a rookie, Hield played in all 82 games and his numbers went up significantly across the board after he was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans. This offseason, the Kings acquired several key additions in free agency and was able to draft one of the most highly acclaimed prospects in this year’s draft, Kentucky’s De'Aaron Fox.

Hield said that he’s looking forward to making a run at the playoffs with this group and bringing some excitement to the city of Sacramento. This offseason, the Kings added George Hill and veteran forwards Zach Randolph and Vince Carter.

“In Sacramento, the fans are great,” Hield said in an interview on the sidelines at the Orlando Summer League yesterday. “They treat everyone like family. I always say that it reminds me of a little college town. Adding the veterans was really big. We needed it. We couldn’t do it by ourselves and management did a great job getting those guys. I think George has missed the playoffs once in his career. Zach is still able to go toe-to-toe with some of the top players in the business, and Vince is going into his 20th season. I don’t think I could find someone better to learn from.”

Before Hield fully locks in with the team for camp, he said he plans to host his final camp of the summer at home in The Bahamas. Earlier in the summer he held camps in Kansas and Oklahoma. He went to high school in Kansas and attended the University of Oklahoma.

“It is something I have been doing since my last year in college. I just like to go back and give to the kids and share the love. When I was a kid I always looked forward to guys coming over and running camps,” he said. “We used some of the proceeds from the other two camps to help out with the hurricane relief down at home and I appreciate everyone who has helped out.”

Hield was a 2016 NBA Draft first-round pick by the Pelicans, who traded him to the Kings in the middle of the season.