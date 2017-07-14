The Bahamas suffers a tough loss to Jamaica

Team Bahamas dropped its second consecutive game of the Senior Women’s Centrobasket Championship in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, yesterday.

After losing a tight game to Mexico on Wednesday, The Bahamas looked out of sync against Jamaica. They shot just 29 percent from the field on the way to a 64-48 lopsided loss.

Leashja Grant was the only player in double figures for The Bahamas with 12 points. She also grabbed eight rebounds, handed out two assists and had three steals. The Bahamas struggled mightily from behind the three-point line in the game, finishing just 1-for-14 from long distance.

It was another tough game for Team Captain Phylicia Kelly. She shot just 3-for-15 from the field and went 0-for-6 from behind the three-point line.

Although The Bahamas struggled on the offensive end of the floor, they played tough defense. They forced Jamaica to commit 17 turnovers in the game; however, Team Bahamas was unable to convert the turnovers into points at the other end.

“We took a lot of bad shots and didn’t really hustle back on the defensive end,” said Valerie Nesbitt. “We also began to fuss amongst ourselves a little bit and that also broke us down as well. From there that was it. We missed a lot of shots early, so everyone got a bit discouraged and started overthinking, so we started over-passing instead of taking some open shots.”

Team Bahamas coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said that she was pleased with the effort in the first half, but was disappointed with the letdown, particularly on the defensive end to close out the game.

“We went down four going into the half. I thought we did a better job running our offense and executing and not looking as nervous as we did in the first game,” she said. “I felt like our defense let down a bit in the second half and it was just too much to overcome. It just showed some immaturity on our end. We beat Jamaica at CBC (Caribbean Basketball Championships) last year with a group that was a bit more seasoned, so we just have to find some veteran leadership. Hopefully, we can get some of our veteran players to step up for us.”

After trailing by four at the half, Jamaica outscored The Bahamas 16-8 in the third quarter. The Bahamas never got closer than five for the rest of the game.

Both Sasha Dixon and Yanique Gordon finished with 16 points apiece in the win for Jamaica.

Team Bahamas will be in action again tonight, taking on the host nation, the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.