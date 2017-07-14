Eighth place finish for Whymns

Doneisha Anderson and Denvaughn Whymns led the way for Team Bahamas on the second day of competition at the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Under-18 (U18) Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Anderson continues to perform exceptionally well in the girls 400 meters (m). Yesterday, she clocked the fastest time in the semi-final rounds, winning her heat in 54.37 seconds. Niddy Mingilishi, from Zambia, was second in the race in 54.58 seconds, and Katarina Sekulic, from Serbia, crossed the finish line in third in a personal best run of 54.68 seconds. Anderson will run out of lane five in today’s final.

In the opening round of the boys 110m hurdles, Whymns turned in a personal best time of 13.56 seconds and finished second in heat one. De’Jour Russell, from Jamaica, won the heat in a championship record time of 13.08 seconds, and Carlos Esquer, from Mexico, finished third in 13.81 seconds.

Whymns turned in the third fastest time overall. He’ll compete in heat two of today’s semi-finals, running out of lane six.

Following the hurdles, Whymns took to the field to compete in the final of the boys long jump, where he was able to muster up an eighth place finish with a best leap of 7.20m (23’ 7-1/4”).

Makiel Vidal, from Cuba, went on to win the long jump title with a leap of 7.88m (25’ 10”), his teammate Lester Lescay was second with a best of 7.79 (25’ 6-1/2”), and Andreas Bisca, from Romania, captured the bronze with a leap of 7.47m (24’ 6”).

Neither Tyrell Simms nor Corey Sherrod was able to advance to the final of the boys 400m.

Sherrod finished sixth in heat three in 48.56 seconds. Bruno Bendito, from Brazil, went on to win that heat in a personal best run of 46.87 seconds. Simms finished eighth in his heat in 49.38 seconds. Anthony Cox, from Jamaica, clocked the fastest time in that heat, finishing in 46.86 seconds.

In the opening heat of the boys 400m hurdles, Matthew Thompson finished seventh in his heat in 57.58 seconds, failing to advance to today’s final. Rovane Williams, from Jamaica, won that heat in 51.94 seconds.

Only Anderson and Whymns will be in action today for Team Bahamas. The only member of Team Bahamas yet to see action is Shaun Miller Jr., who competes for the first time on Saturday in the boys high jump.








