Third annual Chickcharney Challenge set for this weekend

With just a day to go before the third edition of the Chickcharney Challenge gets underway, Chester Robards, the event’s coordinator, says the excitement around the island is at a high in anticipation of this year’s event.

According to Robards, this year’s Chickcharney Challenge promises to be the toughest version of the obstacle course race to date.

The obstacle race is open to all participants 17 years and older. It is set for 8 a.m. at Clifton Heritage Park on Sunday, July 16.

Part of the proceeds generated from the event will benefit the Bahamas National Council for Disability.

“This year we have more teams than ever signed up to compete this weekend,” said Robards in an interview with The Nassau Guardian. “It seems that everyone wants to be a part of a team for this year’s event. I think these kinds of events are better when you go through it with a team. Sometimes you’ll need a leg up or a lift to help you get through an obstacle, so I’m glad to see so many teams registered to compete.”

Robards added that the lengthened obstacle course and the addition of seven new obstacles would really push the competitors to the edge.

“Along with the new obstacles, this year’s course features a paint, powder and mud theme, so you can imagine what that is going to be like. As far as the course goes, we have some new cargo nets that we plan to introduce, a rope shimmy and then some of the older things. Although it may seem daunting, it’s doable.”

Sign up is available at Club One Fitness Center in Sandyport or at Island Fit Chix on Shirley Park Avenue. The sign up fee is $40 for individuals and $30 per person for teams of four. Persons will also be able to register on Sunday ahead of the race. Online sign up is also available with Paypal at www.challengeyourself.fit.

Everyone that crosses the finish line receives a medal and a signature Chickcharney T-shirt. The top three finishes will receive prizes from the sponsors.

Those seeking more information on the event are asked to call 820-5664 or 357-5664.

The 2017 Chickcharney Challenge is sponsored by Club One Fitness Center, Art of Graphics, Kalik Light, Powerade, Colina, John Doe, Sun Tee, Aliv, Carib Hype, the Clifton Heritage National Park, Pup Star, and Island Fit Chix.



