Doneisha Anderson was the sole competitor to participate in a final for Team Bahamas yesterday as the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) Under-18 World Championships continued in Nairobi, Kenya.

Although she missed out on the medal podium, Anderson clocked a personal best of 53.59 seconds in the girls 400 meters (m). The race was a fast one, as the top three finishers also turned in personal best times. Barbora Malikova, from the Czech Republic, took the gold medal in 52.74 seconds. Mary Moraa, from Kenya, captured the silver medal in 53.31 seconds, and Giovana Dos Santos, from Brazil, won the bronze in 53.57 seconds.

Anderson performed exceptionally well through the opening rounds of the 400. She clocked the fastest time in the semi-final rounds, winning her heat in 54.37 seconds. Niggy Mingilishi, from Zambia, was second in the race in 54.58 seconds, and Katarina Sekulic, from Serbia, crossed the line in third in a personal best run of 54.68 seconds.

Anderson went even faster in the opening round on Wednesday. She crossed the line in 54.36 seconds.

Devaughn Whymns also competed yesterday for team Bahamas in the semi-final round of the boys 110m hurdles. He finished seventh overall in 14.25 seconds, failing to qualify for today’s final.

De’jour Russell, from Jamaica, won the heat in 13.16 seconds, the fastest time of the qualifying round. Thomas Wanaverbecq, from France, crossed the line second in a personal best of 13.52 seconds, and Rasheem Brown, from the Cayman Islands, was third in a personal best of 13.61 seconds.

Whymns went much faster in the opening round of the event, where he clocked a personal best of 13.56 seconds and finished second to Russell in heat one.

Team Bahamas’ time at the under-18 world championships comes to a close today with Shaun Miller in the boy’s high jump. He’ll be jumping last out of the group of 11 athletes. Miller comes into the meet with a personal best jump of 2.06m (6’ 91”).

It will be a quick turnaround for the junior world athletes, as each of them have been selected to represent The Bahamas during the athletics portion of the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG). The games figure to be the largest sporting event ever to be held in The Bahamas with over 1,000 athletes competing across nine disciplines.



