Confidence is sky-high for Serena Brown

The Bahamas will send an eight-member team to the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships, scheduled for July 21-23 in Trujillo, Peru.

The eight members of the team are: Females — Brianne Bethel (100/200 meters), Daejha Moss (long jump/high jump), Serena Brown (discus/shot put), Laquell Harris (discus/shot put); and males — Holland Martin (200 meters/long jump), Jyles Etienne (high jump), Kyle Alcine (high jump/long jump), and Tamar Greene (long jump/triple jump).

Bethel and Martin are from Grand Bahama, and the others hail from New Providence.

The Manager of the team is Laura Pratt-Charlton, the Head Coach is Patrick Adderley, the Assistant Coach/Chaperone is Ann Thompson, and the Medical Doctor is Dr. Charles Clarke.

Today, The Nassau Guardian sports section features strong lady Serena Brown who transitioned from high school here in The Bahamas to college at Texas A&M University this past season. Here’s her story:

‘My journey’

Competing in itself is hard — finding and maintaining the right mindset, executing the instructions drilled at you by coaches, and being fearless and doubtless as you step into the ring, but the glee of triumph arises when a standard is met, when rankings are climbed, and when obstacles are not just hurdled but kicked down.

Adjusting to a new environment, the training regimen and competition were initially difficult for me. The training was particularly arduous, because although I got through the workouts my body would cry out in pain. Despite my efforts to improve my training habits by adequately hydrating, warming up and warming down, I still experienced some inconveniences. I’ve had a strained quad, tight hamstrings, latissimus dorsi, deltoids, “pecs”, and the list goes on. I was so frustrated. I questioned myself. What could I possibly be doing wrong? I was doing everything according to the book, yet my muscles were still tight. My flexibility had spectacularly improved. I was eating better — it just wasn’t adding up. Nevertheless, I persevered. I continued to do everything by the book and hope for the best.

Despite my condition, I still performed well. I improved my personal best three times this year, thus improving my country’s national record three times, finished third at conference, second on my school’s all-time performance list, and made it to the national championships as a freshman while maintaining rankings in the world junior’s top five for discus. Competing at such a high level made me so excited to represent my country this year, because I know enduring through this year prepared me to contribute to The Bahamas’ medal count.

Qualifying for the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships gives me a chance to prove that I can contribute to the medal count as well as redeem myself for my performance at the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Division I Outdoor Championships. Wearing the aquamarine, gold and black evokes this sense of indescribable pride and confidence and invincibility. I am beyond ecstatic to be a part of such an elite competition. I am ever so confident in my teammates. Although small in quantity, our quality is world-class. I want my teammates to excel at this meet because I know that they have the capability to do so. All of us are hard-working, and hard work pays off. Junior Pan Ams is just the opportunity for us to reap our rewards.