Date:
Smith wins $15,000 sweepstakes prize to London World Championships

  • IAAF World Relays Bahamas 2017 executives host a sweepstakes raffle for the London World Championships. Donna Smith was the lucky winner of the $15,000 sweepstakes prize. IAAF WORLD RELAYS BAHAMAS 2017


Published: Jul 18, 2017

Donna Smith was the lucky winner of a $15,000 sweepstakes package to the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships. The 16th IAAF World Championships are set for August 4-13, 2017, in London, England.

For the second time, the IAAF World Relays organization launched the sweepstakes initiative which sends one person and a companion to the IAAF World Championships, and going forward, the sweepstakes is expected to be held at every edition of the IAAF World Relays.

In 2015, the first sweepstakes was held with Shaun Miller, father of Olympic gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo, winning the lucky ticket. In that year, the IAAF World Championships was held in Beijing, China, and Miller-Uibo won the silver medal in the women’s 400 meters (m). Since then, she has captured the gold in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and is expected to lead Team Bahamas at this year’s version of the world championships. This year, Miller-Uibo has stated her intention of going after the double (running both the 200 and 400m) at the world championships.

As for Smith, the winner of this year's raffle, she expressed her excitement about winning.

“You must be joking,” she said after a moment of silence. Smith said she purchased the ticket only to make a contribution, with no knowledge of the prize. The premier package provides airfare, ground transportation, event tickets, accommodation and a cash award of $2,000 to the lucky winner.

Over the course of the games, Smith and guest will be able to watch Team Bahamas compete. This is expected to be an exciting time for Team Bahamas, as the possibility of winning several medals looms.

Miller-Uibo and national record holder in the men’s 400m, Steven Gardiner, who have been performing well all season, are expected to lead the team.

 

